These Faux-Leather Leggings Are Super Flattering and Size-Inclusive

Fact: Leather isn’t exactly a forgiving fabric — especially in the bottoms department. It’s far from stretchy and can often lead to awkward bunching. Of course, it has plenty of positives — such as its sleek appearance. That’s why the solution to nailing rocker-chic style is picking up a pair of faux-leather leggings!

Faux-leather leggings have become a true staple, and there are plenty of options on the market. Here’s the catch: They tend to be on the pricier side, with brands like SPANX charging over $100 for a pair. If that’s out of your budget, we found an incredible option on Amazon from Tagoo. While their aesthetic instantly grabbed our attention, what really sold Us is the fact that they’re seriously size-inclusive!

Get the Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Countless shoppers say that these leggings are pretty much perfect. From their design to the materials they’re made from, they offer everything — and more! But let’s quickly discuss the size range: You can pick up these leggings in a Small up to a 4X-Large! This practically guarantees we can all find an optimal fit. Plus, reviewers claim they’re stretchy and easy-to-wear, which means comfort is on the horizon.

Another major perk of these leggings is their fleece lining, which is ideal for the winter season. We’re already feeling the colder temperatures set in as we approach the holidays, so leggings that aren’t flimsy and thin are a necessity.

At the moment, these leggings are available in six different shades. There’s even a black version that has sporty stripes running along the sides, which is in line with the athleisure trend! As is tradition with most of our leggings, these are high-waisted with a thick waistband that provides tummy control and creates a flattering shape. If you’re in the market for a pair of faux-leather leggings to get you through the season in style, look no further!

