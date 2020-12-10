Meet Your New Favorite Everyday Pants — Under $30 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pants have been a hot button issue since quarantine kicked off back in March. While we happily leaned into the wonderful world of athleisure and didn’t wear jeans for months, many still reject the sweatsuit lifestyle. That’s why it’s crucial to find an in-between, and we just came across a pair of dressy pants that are seriously chic — but just as cozy as our go-to loungewear!

These high-waisted pants from GRACE KARIN are beyond stylish, but they’re loose enough to make you forget you’re wearing more formal bottoms!

Get the GRACE KARIN Women’s Casual High Waist Pencil Pants for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Thousands of shoppers can’t stop raving about these pants. They’re flattering, with the ability to pair perfectly with so many different tops — and outrageously comfortable too! They maintain an elevated aesthetic, but still appear as relaxed as joggers. Winning!

These pants are high-waisted and feature an adorable bow-tie belt which cinches the waist. They fit loosely around the hips and thighs, and proceed to narrow at the bottom of the pant legs. There are also bow ties at the bottom of leg which mirror the waist — and complete the look!

Right now, these pants are up for grabs in multiple hues. It’s slightly overwhelming to have this many options — so allow Us to weigh in. The neutral shades are the most versatile (which is always our biggest plus), but if you’re a statement-maker, go for a bolder color! Whatever you decide on is bound to be a hit. These pants are more than acceptable for work, date night or a casual brunch with friends! Dress them up with a bodysuit and strappy heels, or rock them with a band tee and Golden Goose sneakers. Say hello to your new favorite pants!

