Trouble Sleeping? This Pillow We Found at Target Might Help — 63% Off

Fact: Not getting enough sleep is the absolute worst! There are plenty of reasons why your rest may not be top-notch, and one of them is potentially not having the proper pillow. Relaxing in a comfortable position before you drift off into dreamland is essential, and many people neglect this when they’re prepping their bedspreads.

Simply put, you would be surprised with how much a simple pillow can change the way you sleep. Sometimes, it’s just as crucial as your mattress and bedding! A quality pillow that can actually help you may be fairly costly, but luckily for Us, we found one at Target that’s on sale for an amazingly affordable price!

Get the SensorPEDIC Wellness Collection Supportive Memory Foam Cluster Pillow (originally $118) on sale for just $41 at Target!

This pillow from SensorPEDIC is made from memory foam, but it isn’t just one uniform block. This pillow actually has clusters of memory foam that may give you more pressure relief as opposed to one solid shape. The idea is that the smaller pieces will better contour to your head, neck and shoulders so you are properly supported and can rest easier. The foam has a medium density which is suitable for every type of sleeper — whether you prefer to rest on your side, back or stomach.

This pillow also comes with a charcoal-infused cover that’s removable, so you can safely wash it with your laundry. The charcoal is meant to help with odor control and prevent bacteria growth so that the pillow stays fresh until it’s ready for its next wash. And if you want to dress up the pillow to match your bedspread, it comes in a standard size that fits other pillowcases perfectly!

Shoppers have called this the “best pillow ever,” and claim they can finally “comfortably sleep well again.” Many note how it’s soft while still providing the support necessary for solid eight hours every night — without fail. This pillow might have been out of our price range before, but now that it’s on sale, we’re definitely ready to give it a shot!

