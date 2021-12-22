This Is the Coziest Take on the Sock Boot Trend — Just $32 at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The sock boot trend has been everywhere this fall, and it’s on track to stay strong all winter long. But up until now, we’ve only had one vision for what the style can look like. When we picture a sock boot, we envision a sleek heeled shoe that’s made from a velvet-like material. The craze has dominated Instagram courtesy of high-end brands like Chloé and Balenciaga, and influencers are obsessed!

But little did we know that a more casual take on the sock boot trend exists, and we found it at Target! These boots from Universal Thread™ offer Us a more low-key aesthetic that’s perfect for everyday wear — we’re completely in love.

These boots are sleek and chic, and the silhouette of the shoe deserves to be recognized. They are similar to a classic Chelsea boot and have a low heel, plus a small platform with an edgy gripped sole at the front. The heel measures just two inches tall, which gives you the ample amount of comfortable height. While Chelsea boots tend to be made of the same traditional leather material, this pair incorporates the sock fabric into the mix!

You can pick up the boots in a black or cognac brown shade — two staple colors that team well with nearly every other shade. Beyond the supple faux-leather material, the top of the boot is made from a cozy, ribbed knit fabric that looks just like our favorite pair of winter socks. Swoon! It’s stretchy, soft and can keep your lower legs warm in the frigid winter temps. It also gives the boot a nice and snug fit, while still providing you with comfortable mobility that a pair of stiff leather boots simply can’t do.

One shoppers explains that “you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style” with a pair of boots like these, and another was seriously impressed that a sock boot could look this great on them! While many of the typical sock boot styles on the market aren’t as accessible, leave it to Target to bring the vibe to all of Us. Let’s get to it, people!

