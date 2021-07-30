This Celebrity Skincare Favorite Has Reviewers Feeling Glowy and Youthful

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We tend to assume that skincare products beloved by celebrities are on the pricier side, which is why we do our research to figure out which products are worth the splurge. A brand we’ve seen mentioned by countless stars is Tata Harper, which is a 100% natural skincare line that’s been making waves for years!

Not only does a great deal of science and love go into their products, they have been named by the likes of Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brooke Shields and Tracee Ellis Ross as one of their holy grail skincare brands! Out of the range of amazing serums and treatments, we have our eye on the Water-Lock Moisturizer as our top pick to try. Multiple shoppers claim that they have noticed a major difference in their complexions after just one use!

Get the Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer with free shipping for $68 at Amazon, also available at Tata Harper! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

More celeb-loved products from Tata Harper:

Check out the entire product line from Tata Harper here!

This moisturizer is racking up the praise — and for good reason! It’s made from all-natural ingredients like orange peptides, pomegranate spheres and macro hyaluronic acid, which join forces to bring new life to your skin. One shopper even dubbed this as the “best daily moisturizer on the market,” which is a major accolade!

Get the Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer with free shipping for $68 at Amazon, also available at Tata Harper! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

More celeb-loved products from Tata Harper:

Check out the entire product line from Tata Harper here!

This moisturizer may help your skin appear smoother if you deal with uneven texture, eliminate dryness and brighten up dullness for a radiant glow. Shoppers also say they adore the lightweight formula, as it’s completely ideal for the summertime. It’s easy to see why so many A-listers adore Tata Harper, and we’re becoming increasingly convinced that this moisturizer a splurge-worthy purchase!

See it: Get the Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer with free shipping for $68 at Amazon, also available at Tata Harper! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

More celeb-loved products from Tata Harper:

Check out the entire product line from Tata Harper here!

Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!