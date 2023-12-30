Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Warm outerwear never goes out of style, at least if you ask us. There’s always going to be a need for cozy, comfy coats, jackets, and hoodies to keep you warm while navigating the world. But the way we see it? You may as well make those thick layers as fashionable as possible. Luckily, we have celebs to show us their favorite looks so so we can look like a million bucks even when it’s below zero outside.
Taylor Swift hit the streets of New York City in mid-December several times for outings with some of her best pals, including bestie Selena Gomez. During that time, she rocked an absolutely gorgeous coat that looked like it kept her positively toasty while navigating the frozen streets of Manhattan. Like any self-respecting Swifties, we knew it was up to Us to find an affordable lookalike so we can look just like our fave anti-hero while braving the cold. That’s why we’ve got this fantastic alternative ready to go in our Amazon shopping cart!
Get the Diashiny Faux Shearling Fur Coat for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2023, but are subject to change.
Taylor’s version (see what we did there?) of the heavy coat looks pretty pricey, so we’re shocked it didn’t take long to find a great alternative that shouldn’t break the bank. It comes with most of the details and every bit of the class that the “Cruel Summer” singer is rocking with her original coat, and maybe a little more than that.
This coat, which comes in seven different colors, is a fresh take on your usual black leather moto jacket with faux fur panels, lining, and a fur collar with fun zipper panels for plenty of pocket space. It’s perfect for pairing with leggings, a skirt like Taylor did in the photo, or your favorite pair of jeans. Best of all, it’s just as soft and cozy as your favorite pair of Uggs, since they’re made from similar fabrics!
Get the Diashiny Faux Shearling Fur Coat for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2023, but are subject to change.
If you want to look like Taylor when you go out running errands, heading to work, or to meet up with friends in the chilly weather, this coat is absolutely your best bet, and the cheapest alternative we’ve found for now, too! Happy shopping, Swifties!
Not quite your style? Explore more coats and outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Still looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: