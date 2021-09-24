Nail the Chic Stiletto Look Without All the Wobbling in These Heels

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whoever invented the stiletto heel was obviously more focused on aesthetics rather than comfort! Don’t get Us wrong — stilettos are utterly gorgeous and they can seriously upgrade any outfit, but we’re rarely excited to wear them. They’re just not the most feet-friendly footwear!

If we know we’re going to be standing up for more than an hour, we opt to wear heels that are easier on our feet — but sometimes, they aren’t as chic. What if there were a happy medium between a more comfortable block heel and the stiletto style? Luckily, there is — and we found that magical pair of heels from The Drop!

Get The Drop Women’s Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal for prices starting at $42, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

The key detail that makes stilettos stand out is their ultra-thin heel, while block heels are chunkier and provide more support. These shoes combine the best of both styles for a truly show-stopping pair that shoppers are obsessed with. At first glance, they offer the same profile as a classic pair of stilettos — but they’re extra wide to provide more stability and comfort. You won’t get that wobbly feeling while wearing these shoes!

The overall design keeps it super simple — aside from the heel, they have two thin straps and a trendy square toe shape. They’re described as “an ode to ’90s minimalism,” and we’re completely obsessed. They remind Us of shoes you would see in a rom-com from back in the day! The heel is fairly high, measuring in at 3.5 inches tall, but because of their shape, the height is far more manageable. Shoppers say that you can wear these heels “without hurting your feet after a full day,” and claim that they’re “very easy to walk in”! This blended heel design is a dream for anyone who struggles with wearing stiletto styles. Sign Us up!

