This Monochromatic Lounge Set Is the Key to Looking Chic While Relaxing

Can we all agree that lazy days are the best days? It’s safe to say that many of Us have probably felt burnt out over the past year, and the struggle is real. Naturally, when we have time to completely relax, it’s important to take full advantage of that!

But what are we wearing on our days off? Even when we’re not dressing up, we still want to look stylish — which is exactly why we love lounge sets. We have a particular soft spot for monochromatic ones like this sweatshirt and matching shorts from The Drop! The chic vibes are next-level, and reviewers say the feel is super cozy — what more could we ask for?

Get The Drop Women’s Margot Loose Long Sleeve Crewneck for prices starting at $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

The first piece in this set is the crewneck sweatshirt top. It’s a staple that can surely look great on virtually every shopper. The neckline, hem and wrists are finished off with ribbing like any typical sweat top, but the sleeves are more oversized and fit loosely! Plus, the drop shoulder detail adds to its incredibly relaxed vibe.

Get The Drop Women’s Elaina Pull-On French Terry Sweatshort for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

To complete the lounge look, pick up the matching sweat shorts! They’re made from the same soft material as the crewneck, and the two pieces complement each other perfectly. While many similar styles lack pockets, these have handy slots for your phone or wallet. The shorts fit high-waisted, and you can tuck the front of the sweatshirt into them — which is definitely how we would recommend styling your ensemble.

We adore the tan Praline shade, but you can also score both pieces in Ivory, Black and Rio Red. If you want to mix and match between the colors, go for it — but we’re huge fans of a matchy-matchy moment. The only thing we regret is not having this set to get Us through quarantine!

