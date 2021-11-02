Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We never leave the house without a handbag. We need them to carry our most essential belongings as we head out into the world, whether to work, to the mall or to a dinner party with friends. We tend to look for pretty or designer ones, but that’s where the criteria usually stops.

With The Sak, however, your next bag purchase can be a feel-good find. These hand-crafted designs put a concentration on texture, signature details and elevated craftsmanship to deliver a sensory experience with each creation–exactly why their tagline is Consciously Crafted. You’ll start seeing your bag as less of an everyday necessity and more of a complete must-have for living your best life.

The Sak impresses all the more with its eco-friendly and ethical initiatives, pledging to be 100% sustainable by 2024. The brand also donates proceeds to charities Oceana and Bali Village Artisan Fund. They also source all of their leather with Leather Working Group certified tanneries, a nonprofit dedicated to pushing for environmental best practices throughout the supply chain. When you buy one of these crossbodies, bucket bags, hobo bags, wallets, etc., you’ll know that your purchase is going toward good in the world.

The Saks offers both customizable bags and timeless, ready-to-ship designs. If you’re new to the site, we’ll get you started with our current favorite picks!

Los Feliz Large Tote

This tote is the extra-roomy carryall you need for long days out. It’s lightweight, but it carries a lot, and its supple, responsibly-sourced leather will have you running your hands over the shell again and again. The details like the beaded tassel accent and the brass-tone hardware make it a must-have for Us!

Get the Los Feliz Large Tote for just $199 at The Sak!

120 Hobo – Seminyak

This hobo bag is taking mixed media to a new level. The contrast of the responsibly-sourced leather and the hand-crocheted, colorful stripes give this piece an undoubtedly artisanal aura. Fun fact: This bag was inspired by parasols on Bali’s famed Seminyak Beach. Each one also takes two working days for their women artisans to craft!

Get the 120 Hobo in Tobacco Seminyak for just $169 at The Sak!

120 Hobo

This version of the 120 Hobo has a fully hand-crocheted shell with a silky recycled lining on the inside. The iconic ’90s silhouette is simply proving its classic capabilities as a casual staple. We specifically adore how versatile the nutmeg shade is!

Get the 120 Hobo in Nutmeg for just $99 at The Sak!

Sequoia Hobo – Crochet

This bag is made with premium, responsibly-sourced leather, and we’re in love with all of the earth tone options. The crochet stitching, however, might be the star that steals the show. Everyone is going to want a closer look at this bag — and to know where you bought it!

Get the Sequoia Hobo in Meadow Crochet for just $139 at The Sak!

120 Hobo – Multi Leaf

This bag is what fall dreams are made of. The hand-crocheted leaf pattern is intricate and unique, and yet the overall design offers a sense of effortlessness to the lucky person who has it slung over their shoulder. That person could be you!

Get the 120 Hobo in Mushroom Multi Leaf for just $169 at The Sak!

Los Feliz Crossbody – Lasercut

If you’re on the go, it’s best to have a crossbody with you to keep you hands-free. The visual and physical texture of the lasercut panels is beautiful, and we love how it works harmoniously with the topstitching on the buttery-soft, responsibly-sourced leather shell. This bag is smaller than a tote, but the slip and zip pockets make sure all of your belongings are accounted for!

Get the Los Feliz Crossbody in Tobacco Moroccan Lasercut for just $149 at The Sak!

Bolinas Satchel – Embossed

We’ve covered crochet and lasercut details, but this satchel takes your bag journey in yet another innovative direction with an embossed floral design. Add on the braided details on the straps for even more tactile charm. This bag will stand out in any room, without a doubt!

Get the Bolinas Satchel in Tobacco Floral Emboss for just $179 at The Sak!

Looking for more? Shop all consciously crafted bags available at The Sak here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!