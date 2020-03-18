The ‘Silky Soft’ Hoodie of Our Dreams Is on Sale at Nordstrom

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Comfort is key! Sure, we all love to get dressed up from time to time and flex our fashion prowess — but there’s nothing quite like full-on relaxation mode. As the athleisure trend continues to take off, so does the space in our closets devoted to decadent duds like sweatshirts, track pants and all-cozy-everything.

That’s where Barefoot Dreams come in. The label has become a cult-favorite around the globe for their luxe apparel and accessories — including an infamous blanket that Chrissy Teigen uses 365 days a year and says “nothing else compares” to. If you’re looking to get in on the action, there’s no better place to start than with this hoodie.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Pullover Hoodie for just $67 (originally $120), available at Nordstrom!

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Pullover Hoodie is essential — and that’s not an exaggeration. As we enter a period of transitional temperatures, it’s the ideal layer to wear underneath a denim jacket or light puffer for maximum protection against wind or other unpleasant elements. In a word, this piece is classic. A pullover sweatshirt is as quintessential as it gets when it comes to leisurewear, and the kangaroo pocket and spacious hood help solidify its status as the most functional staple in your wardrobe!

Comprised of 71% nylon and 29% viscose, you can count on an ultra-soft texture that’s easy to maintain and clean. Nordstrom shoppers who have taken the plunge are ecstatic, noting that the material is “warm without overheating you” and that it “drapes nicely” and is true to size. While oversized garments tend to fill many contemporary collections at the moment, this has a “nice fitted and tailored look,” which allows it to translate to a variety of situations — not just errands and lounging!

When it comes to styling the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Pullover Hoodie, the options are endless. Sure, you may be tempted to simply pair it with a matching or complementary pant, and we’re in full support of that! But don’t be fooled — this hoodie is more versatile than meets the eye, and will team elegantly with skinny jeans or an ankle-grazing chino. An elevated sneaker from a fan-favorite brand like Veja is just the ticket when it comes to completing the ensemble — and their sleek, minimalist designs happen to be on sale at Nordstrom as well!

The neutral color palette has been trending for quite some time and shows no signs of slowing down — which is why we’re thrilled this hoodie is available in Beach Rock, Blue Water and Carbon. Each hue is effortlessly cool and will go with just about anything, making it a worthy investment sure to be a hit for seasons to come. With the 40% off sale price at Nordstrom right now, it just may be the moment to make your Barefoot Dreams come true!

