Ever meet Glam before? It’s somewhere between a look and a feeling, and we wish we could meet up with it more often. It hangs around our makeup, our hair and fancy parties as an elusive yet extraordinary eye-catcher. This time, we’ve managed to find it embodied in a dress, and we’re not letting it go.

The Edith City Crepe Fit and Flare Midi Dress is from the Gal Meets Glam Collection and it’s already taking on the role of a timeless classic we wear again and again. With its demure short sleeves and non-flashy V-neck, it has the qualities of something we’d see worn by an entrancing lead actress in an old romance movie. But don’t get Us wrong, this is not a dress our grandma would wear. This frock is all 21st century, and its vintage flair is just the right touch.

See it: Grab the Gal Meets Glam Edith City Crepe Fit and Flare Midi Dress for $178 from Nordstrom!

Gal Meets Glam is the creation of fashion blogger and style icon Julia Engel, who started a blog of the same name back in 2011. Her influence knew no bounds, with fashion lovers everywhere looking up to her for outfit ideas and glamor tips. Her popularity led to the debut of this stunning, limited-edition collection. Now we can not only stare in awe at her clothes, but actually wear them, and we want more!

The Edith City Crepe Fit and Flare is a great go-to dress for almost any event or lack thereof. It can be dressed down easily with a denim or bomber jacket and some booties, for example. But it’s also more than nice enough to wear on a date, to work or to a wedding. Its skirt is midi-length, falling right below the knees effortlessly, flaring out just enough to create shape and blow beautifully in the wind a la Marilyn Monroe, one of the original queens of glam.

Day-to-night situations are no problem with this dress. Throw on a blazer and some low block heels to power through meetings, deadlines and lunch lines, and then switch to a higher heel or a leather wedge sandal for a night out. Fold up the blazer for the filing cabinet to enjoy, swipe on a berry-red lipstick and no one will guess that we’ve been up and wearing essentially the same outfit since dawn!

This dress has a hidden zip closure in the back and is lined, keeping it classy even without a slip. Another thing it’s hiding? Pockets! Because of the way the skirt of the dress flows and falls, creating gentle, loose pleats, the pockets slip right in without a peep, just as we’ll be slipping our hands into them. Obviously, though, every time someone tells Us they like our dress, we’re going to tell them it has pockets, first and foremost. Then we’re going to tell them about the colors.

Coming in on the lighter side is Uptown Pink, which is a rosy tone. This is a great shade for spring and summer. Outdoor wedding ceremonies and bridal showers come to mind as perfect occasions for this pretty pink, but it would also be a cute picnic outfit, topped off with a floppy straw hat such as this one. Whether we’re wearing it with stilettos or sandals, we’re wearing this dress all throughout the warm weather, and probably into the colder seasons too.

If we’re feeling something darker for colder weather, or just prefer to dress in deeper shades in general, Navy and Black are also available. Black is simple and will obviously match with any color accessory or eyeshadow, and we’re headed straight for shimmer shades to pop against the swaying fabric. For Navy, we’re thinking of going with some sparkly silver jewelry so we can recreate and literally wear the beauty of a starry night sky.

So many shoppers have already been flaunting this fit-and-flare frock and loving every second of it. One shopper called it the “perfect dress for any event” while another described it as their “dream dress.” It certainly is dreamy, though it’s anything but a snooze. Another shopper mentioned how “classy and elegant” they feel in their Edith City Crepe, and we can only imagine how many people told them they look that way as well.

All of Gal Meets Glam’s dresses are carefully designed with a “feminine aesthetic” in mind, never forgetting romantic details and versatility. This dress is something we can see ourselves wearing for a long time, and even passing down to future generations who will be just as excited as we are about it. We just hope they won’t mind if we’ve worn it a few hundred times already!

See it: Grab the Gal Meets Glam Edith City Crepe Fit and Flare Midi Dress for $178 from Nordstrom! Not your style? Check out other dresses from Gal Meets Glam here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!