



Sometimes we feel a little bit guilty when we go shopping for ourselves. Sure, it’s nice to treat yourself every now and then. We work hard enough to deserve a new coat or a new pair of earrings every so often. But there are times when we wonder if we actually need another pair of shoes — or if we’re just addicted to the thrill of the purchase!

Well, we are here to tell you that there is absolutely no reason to feel guilty about buying this pair of incredible booties — because when you scoop them up, you are actually giving back to an extremely important cause. Oh, and they’re also on sale right now — which is even better!

Get the TOMS Loren booties (originally $100) for prices starting at just $60, available from Zappos!

We cannot get enough of these adorable TOMS Loren booties for so many reasons — beyond just the sole fact that they are quite stunning, if you ask Us. They’re a shoe that we think everyone needs in their wardrobe, and we’re already imagining all of the different outfits that we can pair them with.

These sleek ankle booties are made from genuine imported suede leather and a mixture of other materials, depending on which color you choose. They are outfitted with a two inch heel, with gives just the right amount of height without them feeling uncomfortable. They can definitely be worn all day with ease!

But the most important thing about these shoes is the cause that they support. TOMS is a company dedicated to giving back to a wide variety of very important causes. They support organizations that are committed to the safety of individuals in high risk communities, mental health outreach and they have also dedicated a third of their proceeds to organizations that they’ve partnered with, as well as their own One for One initiative. An element of the One for One dedication is that TOMS has committed to giving shoes to those that need them.

We usually take shoes for granted as a simply accessory, but they are a very basic need for protection purposes. When we think of shoes in these terms, it can be hard to imagine not having access to them —and TOMS is actively putting in effort to make sure that nobody has to face this struggle. They’ve actually donated over 95 million pairs of shoes since the company’s inception in 2006 — and counting! So when you get a pair of these TOMS Loren booties, you’re not only getting them for yourself — you’re also getting a pair of shoes for someone that truly needs them.

