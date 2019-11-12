How to Nail the Western-Inspired Trend When It’s Cold Out





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’re a fashion lover like Us, you’re probably always looking for ways to emulate the current trends whenever possible. Of course, that can be difficult. Hefty price tags lead to low accessibility — and seasonal factors like weather can stifle our urges to channel the runway!

Luckily, Nordstrom is an excellent resource for anyone who’s looking for a trendy piece at a totally reasonable price point! So, while attempting to stock up on Western-inspired gear, we ended up finding this gem — that also happens to be majorly marked down!

Grab the Topshop Borg Western Jacket (originally $110) now with prices starting at just $55, available at Nordstrom!

When one envisions a typical Western look, their mind likely goes to cowboy boots, cut-offs and other lightweight denim essentials. In this case, the trend is highly wearable for the colder months. The Topshop Borg Western Jacket maintains the style of a traditional Western jacket, but with a whole new edge!

For starters, it’s a perfect cream shade — which is endlessly versatile. It can easily be teamed with pretty much anything in our wardrobes — for example, dress it up with a turtleneck and leather leggings or dress it down with loungewear and UGGs.

Have we mentioned how comfortable this piece is? Think of this jacket as the perfect balance between cozy and cuddly. It’s crafted from a super snuggly high-pile fleece that’s soft to touch and the fit is oversized without being baggy (and fitted without being clingy). Plus, the spread collar and magnetic snap sleeves add an element of chicness to the look too.

We can certainly understand the hype surrounding this perfect piece! One proud reviewer loved how great it was for layering! Her suggestion? Pair this jacket “over sweaters,” and watch the “oversized fit” master the “cold weather” instantly. We think she’s on to something!

Add some distressed denim and finish it off with a pair of little black booties! This jacket will have Us nailing the Western trend all season long!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!