We’re Absolutely Loving This Fuzzy Under-$30 Half Zip From Topshop

Surviving the winter is no easy feat — but year after year, many of Us have to deal with it. To help get through the season (in style), we require a lot of essential tools on hand to ease the pain of the cold. This includes cozy blankets, slippers and other items that keep us totally toasty.

Sweaters and sweatshirts are crucial to staying warm as well, and we can never own too many. We can’t help but add to our collections, and we also can’t help taking full advantage of an incredible deal! Expand your sweater selection by picking up this Topshop half zip, which is on sale right now for 40% off!

Get the Topshop Half Zip Funnel Neck Sweatshirt (originally $45) on sale for just $27, available at Nordstrom!

The Topshop Half Zip Funnel Neck Sweatshirt is the perfect piece for the winter season. Shoppers are obsessed with how cozy it is and how warm it makes them feel. It’s made from fuzzy, textured high-pile material that’s incredibly comfortable to wear, and one reviewer even exclaimed that “this is the best fuzzy/Sherpa type pullover [they’ve] found.”

And right now you can pick up this Topshop number for an amazing discount. It’s been marked down to just $27, which saves you $18 off the original price! Finding a good steal is probably one of our favorite hobbies, and we’ve definitely scored big with this one.

The pullover sweater has a standup collar that you can keep up or wear folded over, and a zipper that runs from the top to the center of the chest. The collar is actually made from a ribbed material, which is the same fabric that the cuffs and hem are composed from. This Topshop half zip also comes in four different colors to choose from: a pale pink, muted grey, light khaki and bright red.

You can layer this sweatshirt over whatever outfit you’re wearing for extra warmth, or wear it alone as a top. It can be styled in so many different ways, and you can even get a little creative with it. Instead of reserving this Topshop sweater for lounging around your house, why not pair it with a miniskirt for an interesting, contrasting look? Alternatively, you could try throwing it on with a pair of sleek skinny pants and some heels! Of course, you can team it with leggings if you’re stepping out to run errands — or jeans on a casual day. We’re not surprised that one of the proud Nordstrom shoppers says that they “don’t want to take it off.” It truly looks like a dream!

