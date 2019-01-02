We can never turn down shoes that look glamorous and keep our feet feeling comfortable! The deal is definitely sealed when the shoes are by one of our favorite brands and marked down in a really good sale. From chic athleisure sneakers to flats with a cushioned insole to cozy house slippers, a comfortable shoe will always catch our eye.

A shoe we plan to stock up on in every color option is the Tory Burch Liana Ballet Flat, available for 33 percent off in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. The leather flat has an elasticized topline for a stretchy, comfortable fit. The classic double-T logo medallion also gives the shoe an extra touch of glam thanks to its crystal embellishments. Our favorite detail about this stylish shoe is the cushioned footbed which makes for an extra comfortable walking experience.

The Tory Burch Liana Ballet Flat comes in five colors which are black, navy, pink, gunmetal and silver. Sizes range from 5 to 11 with half sizes included.

This is the ballet flat we will slip into whenever we want to dress up but know we cannot survive a pair of heels for a full day of running errands. Shoppers who work in an office may want to snag a pair to keep in their desks or work bags to switch into for their commute to and from work.

We can wear this ballet flat with a pair of stretchy flared dress pants, a long sleeve faux wrap blouse and a longline cardigan with a belted waist. When we need to get extra dressed up, these flats will look beautiful worn with a tailored pantsuit and a leather tote bag. This shoe design is also stylish enough to jump into for an impromptu night out with a pair of skinny corduroy pants, a long sleeve cashmere top, a wool trench coat and a cross-body bag. For date night, wear these flats with a bodycon turtleneck sweater dress, a cropped leather jacket with matching silver hardware details, silver jewelry and an embellished clutch.

Although one can never go wrong with classic black flats, we love the different colors that this Tory Burch Liana Ballet Flat comes in. The navy version is a great way to depart from the typical black shade while sticking with a dark hue. We’ll be wearing this style with shift dresses for work and also with sweater dresses for more casual days. This navy blue flat is also great to wear with other neutrals like grey and white but we can also wear it with a variety of prints. We especially look forward to wearing this color with plaid and tweed designs.

We could easily wear this flat out with a matching tweed blazer and skirt set, tights and a cross-body bag with a chain shoulder strap.

Pastel lovers may fall for the flat in pink! We could wear this version to liven up looks that are full of neutrals like white and cream. The ballet style shoe will easily help a sweater dress in cream stand out. We could also wear the pink ballet flat with a long sleeve cotton maxidress layered with an open front cardigan or a faux fur vest for an extra glam look.

Shoppers who love making a style statement with metallic shoes and accessories will love the silver version. The shoe is perfect for matching with a silver metallic clutch and silver jewelry. Give an all-grey ensemble an extra punch of fun by slipping into it with this silver Tory Burch flat. We’ll also be putting all of the sparkly sweaters and blouses we wore during the holiday season into more use this year with this ballet flat in silver.

Silver shoes are also an easy way to spruce up the typical T-shirt and skinny jeans look. On days when we aren’t into wearing jeans or pants, we can slip into a long sleeve T-shirt dress for a look that is just as casual.

For a more low-key metallic look, try the flat in gunmetal, a slightly darker silver hue.

This color is a perfect match for the Kate Spade bag we spotted also on sale at Nordstrom!

Shoppers who already own the Tory Burch Liana Ballet Flat gushed about how comfortable it is to wear and how soft the leather is. The most popular colors shoppers grabbed are pink and silver.

See it: Scoop up the Tory Burch Liana Ballet Flat (marked down 33 percent off its original $278, now $186) while it’s on sale with free shipping and available in four colors at Nordstrom. Also available at Neiman Marcus (marked down to 25 percent off its original $278, now $208) in platinum only.

