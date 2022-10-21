21 of the Best Tory Burch Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are the perfect time to treat a loved one in your life to something fancy. Something luxurious. Something designer! The goal is to grab them something they’d normally be hesitant to grab themselves, even if they really, really want it. For many people, a gift from Tory Burch fits the bill!

Whether you’re shopping for a fashionable lady or even a stylish guy, Tory Burch has some amazing gifts, from handbags to beach towels. Check out our 21 favorites below!

Handbags

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This fan-favorite Ella Small Tote Bag is a sustainable, timeless beauty that can be worn whenever, wherever for endless compliments!

2. We Also Love: Say hello to the bestselling Perry Bombé Mini Bag, an adjustable crossbody that shoppers are calling “super cool and classy.” It’s the perfect size for the essentials!

3. We Can’t Forget: Bucket bags are all the rage right now, and this Mini T Monogram Bucket Bag is no exception. So cute!

Wallets and Card Cases

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to grab something designer for less than $100? This Robinson Card Case is the perfect pick!

5. We Also Love: The quilted leather on this Kira Quilted Flap Card Case is so gorgeous, and reviewers “love the simplicity and style” of the design!

6. We Cant Forget: Deal alert! This McGraw Bi-Fold Wallet is on sale right now, and it comes in four lovely colors!

Clothing

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This flattering Pleated Dress is being described as “drop dead gorgeous,” and we obviously agree. It’s made of lightweight cotton and silk and will feel as good as it looks!

8. We Also Love: Living in a cold climate? This High-Pile Fleece Zip Jacket is a great choice for December weather. The color-blocking is so great too!

9. We Can’t Forget: Who wouldn’t fall in love with the adorable tassel details on this Printed Jumpsuit?

Jewelry and Accessories

10. Our Absolute Favorite: You don’t need to spend hundreds to grab a top-notch designer gift. This beautiful Embrace Ambition Bracelet has over 1,600 reviews and costs just $30!

11. We Also Love: These Miller Stud Earrings are available in 18k gold-, rose- or silver-plated brass. Minimal yet iconic!

12. We Can’t Forget: We’re forever obsessed with Tory Burch’s scarves. This Greenhouse Silk Square Scarf is just one of our favorites!

Shoes

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These Ladybug Sneakers feature hand-stitched details, an abstract Double T accent, a mix of materials and whole lot of street style excellence!

14. We Also Love: Few shoes are more famous than the Miller Sandal by Tory Burch. An instantly recognizable design with a memory foam sole — and supple leather? Love, love, love!

15. We Can’t Forget: These Perrine Loafers are so chic, and the best part is that shoppers say there’s no need to break them in!

Home

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This gardenia Westerly Candle has a gorgeous floral aroma, but even after the soy wax is all gone, it can be upcycled into another form of home decor!

17. We Also Love: We can’t get over the delicate, hand-painted florals on these hand-blown Jolie Fleur Champagne Glasses. You get two per purchase!

18. We Can’t Forget: Tory Burch has so many cute lettuce-inspired home finds. This Lettuce Ware Crudité Dish is a great pick for someone who loves to entertain!

Men

19. Our Absolute Favorite: While Tory Burch doesn’t technically have a men’s section, you’ll still find some great gifts for guys hidden throughout the site. This T Card Pocket is a great phone accessory for anybody!

20. We Also Love: If he has an Apple Watch (or is getting one for the holidays), elevate the look with a McGraw Band (38 MM – 40 MM)!

21. We Can’t Forget: Perfect for a tropical winter vacation or for if he lives in a warmer climate, this T-Tile Beach Towel will make sunbathing all the more glamorous!

Looking for something else? Explore more gift ideas here and explore everything else from Tory Burch here!

