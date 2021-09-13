These Sale Pieces From Tory Burch Will Perfectly Transition Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Once September rolls around, many brands put their leftover summer stock on sale. We’re always thrilled to take advantage of these deals, but we can’t focus on styles that are summery and won’t translate into the fall months.

We checked out Tory Burch to see what they have up for grabs and found a slew of pieces that are year-round hits! Check out the top handbag and footwear steals below, and prepare for these to become staples in your wardrobe!

This Color-Blocked Convertible Purse

The bright yellow on this purse pops against the neutral tones! It’s the ultimate way to add a splash of color to any fall outfit, and we love that you can wear this bag over the shoulder or as a crossbody.

Get the Robinson Color-Block Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $468) on sale with free shipping for $329, available from Tory Burch!

These Adorable Quilted Sandals

The quilted texture of these sandals looks absolutely gorgeous! While it’s still warm enough outside, these shoes are dreamy — and the dark green shade completely complements the fall season.

Get the Kira Quilted Ankle-Strap Sandal (originally $298) on sale with free shipping for $149, available from Tory Burch!

This Sleek and Roomy Satchel

This is a truly multipurpose purse. It’s compact enough to use as an everyday bag, but it’s also roomy enough to take for a weekend trip! We also love its monochromatic look — it will match tons of different outfits!

Get the McGraw Smooth Satchel (originally $578) on sale with free shipping for $349, available from Tory Burch!

These Strappy Flat Sandals

This is another great pair of sandals to rock while the sun is still shining! The straps meet at the center of the diamond patch for an interesting look, and you can wear them with dresses or jeans!

Get the Diamond Patch Sandal (originally $228) on sale with free shipping for $119, available from Tory Burch!

This Sleek Tote Bag

This tote was made for anyone who’s always on the go and needs a roomy bag to house all of their most important items. It’s large enough to carry a 13-inch laptop, and there are different compartments so everything stays organized!

Get the Walker Canvas Satchel (originally $498) on sale with free shipping for $299, available from Tory Burch!

These Sporty Canvas Sneakers

Sneakers like these are perfect to wear if you’re going for a low-key look. You can even rock them with floral dresses to create an Instagram-worthy aesthetic!

Get the Classic Court Sneaker (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for $119, available from Tory Burch!

This Elegant Top Handle Purse

If you’re looking for a bag that you can wear on weekend nights out on the town, take a peek at this! It’s compact, sleek and stylish. You can team it with the fanciest dress that you own and it will fit right in!

Get the Kira Chevron Top-Handle Satchel (originally $498) on sale with free shipping for $349, available from Tory Burch!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out the entire sale section and shop all of the handbags, shoes and more available from Tory Burch!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.