Shoppers Receive So Many Compliments on These 40%-Off Tory Burch Sandals

With the beginning of the new decade just a few months ago, we promised ourselves one thing: no more basic flip flops. We are officially over them, leaving them behind in the past where they belong. We’re not saying we’re strictly moving on to heeled sandals or gladiators though. We’re just taking the basics up a notch — both in comfort and style!

The best way to make sure we’re starting this elevated journey off on the right foot? By slipping that foot straight into a Tory Burch sandal. We all know and love the famous Miller sandals, but this time around, we absolutely need to talk about the Patos — especially while they’re on sale!

Get the Patos Striped Disk Sandal (originally $248) for just $149 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

These sandals stand out straight away thanks to the ‘60s-inspired goldtone disk adorning the seamlessly wrapped toe post and lightly grazing the wide, earth-toned strap crossing the foot. This striped strap is made of calfskin and webbing, and is shaped to cradle the foot for comfort and security!

Reviewers are so happy to have found yet “another fashion-forward design from Tory” for spring and summer. They say these shoes are so “comfortable and chic” that “people have stopped [them] in the street” in order to compliment them. They love how “versatile” and “elegant” they are too, able to pair with anything from a bathing suit to a flowy maxi dress. One said they were even perfect for a “walk through Waikiki” while on vacation. These excited shoppers are also calming any of our worries, assuring that when it comes to the metal disk, “you don’t even know it is there.” There’s padded leather under it! No scraping, no heaviness — nothing but beauty!

These sandals have a black leather footbed to ground your look, as well as a signature double-T Tory Burch logo in gold at the heel. The outsole is almost completely flat, and the design is made to fit any width of foot. These shoes are universally flattering, universally comfy and universally stylish. Basically, if there were a Miss Universe pageant for shoes, these Patos would take the title with ease!

These shoes are so perfect that they are actually inspiring entire outfits. When we see them, our mind starts to race with thoughts of gold hoop earrings, wide-brim straw hats, black bodycon dresses and light-wash overall shorts. And just imagine the pedicure options! That’s it — we need these sandals on our feet right now. There is no way we’re missing out on this 40%-off deal, and we don’t want you to miss out either — so let’s get to it!

