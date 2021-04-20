Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s spring cleaning season, and we’re slowly going through our closets and donating pieces we haven’t worn in years. Our mindset right now is very “out with the old, in with the new” — and it’s invigorating!

Naturally, we want to revamp our wardrobes with fresh new accessories, and luckily for Us, Tory Burch just added a slew of top products to their sale section. We picked out our majorly marked-down favorites below, so keep scrolling to see what we’re buying for spring and summer!

These Classic Printed Sandals

Tory Burch loves dropping updated versions of their iconic Miller sandals, and this latest pair is an instant hit! We adore the floral print and bright combination of colors, and shoppers are calling them their new “favorite pair” of Millers. Trust Us — that’s a serious accomplishment!

Get the Miller Sandal, Printed Leather (originally $198) with free shipping for $149, available from Tory Burch!

This Elegant Leather Tote

Shoppers say that they wouldn’t change a thing about this tote! From its uncomplicated organizational design to its “just right” size, every element of this bag is getting high marks.

Get the Perry Embossed Triple-Compartment Tote Bag (originally $478) with free shipping for $329, available from Tory Burch!

These Colorful Flip Flops

The pop of color on the soles of these flip flops is so much more fun than wearing a basic rubber pair. Tory Burch has mastered the art of making flip flops appropriate for more than just the beach or getting the newspaper!

Get the Mini Minnie Flip-Flop (originally $98) with free shipping for $69, available from Tory Burch!

This Cute Tweed Crossbody Purse

Add a preppy touch to your look with this tweed bag! Shoppers say they dig its “classic yet playful” design, and claim they get loads of compliments every time they wear it. Sold!

Get the Fleming Soft Tweed Mini Bucket Bag (originally $398) with free shipping for $239, available from Tory Burch!

This Chic Satchel Purse

This purse is the epitome of sophisticated! Its structured shape is timeless, and the eye-catching look of the croc-embossed leather is ultra-luxe.

Get the Kira Embossed Small Satchel (originally $528) with free shipping for $369, available from Tory Burch!

This Compact Crossbody Purse

The kaleidoscope-style print of this purse is serving groovy vibes — perfect for an al fresco brunch with girlfriends.

Get the Kira Jacquard Small Camera Bag (originally $398) with free shipping for $279, available from Tory Burch!

These Dainty Ballet Flats

The little details make all the difference when shopping for shoes, and we’re obsessed with the heart-shaped cutouts on these staple ballet flats! Not only are the cutouts effortlessly cool, they also give your feet more airflow — ideal for the summer!

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Cut-Out Leather (originally $248) with free shipping for $189, available from Tory Burch!

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest markdowns available from Tory Burch here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!