We don’t treat ourselves to big designer buys too often — no matter how much we want to. Buying a Tory Burch bag at full price, for example, can definitely be a bit of an investment. But what about when a sale comes along?
This is our time to shine! Tory Burch has hundreds of new markdowns with sale prices up to 50% off, so whether you want a new bag, shoes, jewelry or something else, there’s no time to waste. Check out our favorites from the sale below!
Robinson Colorblock Double-Strap Convertible Bag
With its removable top handle and adjustable chain strap, this versatile bag can be worn many different ways. It’s a great everyday pick you can wear for fancier occasions as well!
Miller Stud Necklace
Now under $100, this pendant necklace is made from 18k gold-plated brass and wears beautifully as a classy choker. Shoppers say it’s an excellent gift!
Minnie Travel Ballet Flats
There’s no way we could leave out this iconic ballet flat. It’s comfortable, it’s highly-rated and the rose gold color is especially stunning for the holiday season!
Robinson Tote Bag
Need a carryall? This tote is roomy and scratch-resistant so you can bring it to work, on trips and beyond. It has organizational pockets inside too — and it can fit a 13-inch laptop!
Recycled Square Sunglasses
Sunglasses are a year-round essential for Us — especially when they look this good. They’re on sale in all three colors too!
Kira Chevron Bi-Fold Wallet
Here’s another excellent find that’s a full 50% off and now under $100. Leveling up our wallet simply feels like reaching an exciting new phase in life!
T Monogram Good Luck Trainers
Why shouldn’t your everyday sneakers be Tory Burch? These beautiful shoes simply deserve to be worn anywhere and everywhere!
Looking for something else? Explore the entire Tory Burch sale section here!
