Make Sandals a Statement With These On-Sale Tory Burch Shoes

The comfort of a flip flop is hard to beat. Style-wise, however, many of them fall flat, and we’re not just talking about their lack of heel. If we’re going to commit to a shoe, we need it to have the best of both worlds. It needs to be comfortable and durable enough for all-day wear, but it also needs to be stylish enough to make a statement!

The Tory Burch Miller Square Toe shoe is our answer to the perfect sandal. There are some styles that can only truly be done right when they’re designer, and obviously, Tory Burch is our go-to when it comes to shoes (and other pieces!). Just because the sun comes out doesn’t mean we need to ditch our higher-end footwear, so this year, we’re grabbing a pair of these Millers, and we’re grabbing them while they’re on sale!

See it: Get the Tory Burch Miller Square Toe sandal (originally $228) starting at $135 at Nordstrom!

These flip flops are thong style, with a knotted leather toe post to match the smooth, Nappa leather upper. They have a slip-on design, of course, for quick grab-and-go, whether we’re taking out the garbage, heading to a backyard barbecue or biking to brunch!

The upper of this shoe features Tory Burch’s large signature embossed logo, which is an irreplaceable, iconic accent. We’re not just loving it for its visuals, though. It also helps to keep the shoe secure on our foot, adding an extra layer of comfort by keeping straps from digging into our skin!

The other layer of comfort comes from the lightly cushioned insole. Some flip flops might as well just be thin planks of wood with how hard and unforgiving they are, so this is a refreshing change of pace!

This sandal has a square toe, as implied by its name. Square-toed shoes are blowing up right now, so if we want to be on top of the trend, what better way than with the Tory Burch Millers? On the bottom of the shoe we’ll find a barely-there heel adding just a bit of support to get us through long hours on our feet!

This Miller sandal is currently available in multiple shades right now, with the majority on sale. We truly can’t believe our eyes, and are thrilled that Nordstrom has a whole selection of different styles — from navy, to white, to even a rainbow-hued option!

Say goodbye to the unimpressive flip flop stereotype for good with these stylish sandals. They’re sure to last way longer than our foam or overly-stiff ones, and our only grievance is that we’ll be too cold to wear them in the snow. That’s it; we’re moving to Hawaii when we can travel again!

See it: Get the Tory Burch Miller Square Toe sandal (originally $228) starting at $135 at Nordstrom! Other styles also available at Nordstrom!

