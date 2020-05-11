Why do we feel like we’re buying a new pair of sandals every single year? Well, probably because we are! We never go for higher quality because sandals just always end up breaking after one summer. Wait a minute. Are they only breaking after one summer because we won’t go for that higher quality?

Yeah, we’re onto something here. The thing is, if you buy a $1 pair of flip-flops, of course you shouldn’t expect them to last. And you know what? You don’t really care, because the shoe style itself is nothing to write home about. But what if you find a pair you really love? One you’d be devastated to have fall apart after just a few months?

Get the Selby Toe-Ring Slide (originally $248) for just $169 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

When it comes to Tory Burch, you’re getting style, you’re getting quality and right now, you’re getting a huge deal. These stunning sandals you’re swooning over? They’re $79 off — in two colors! The Selby Toe-Ring Slide is “a refined take on a casual slip-on,” and it’s without a doubt the most-wanted sandal on our list for the season!

Reviewers are already leaving five-star reviews for these shoes, calling them the “perfect sandals.” They’re “beautiful” and “very comfortable,” and “the leather is so soft.” They say there’s no break-in period either! On top of all of that, they “can be dressed up or down” without a second thought, making them “a summer must.” They’re so amazing, shoppers are even going back to buy a second color!

The Selby has a sculpted toe ring that attaches to a wide, asymmetrical upper made of gorgeous Nappa leather to keep the foot firmly in place without irritation. You’ll also find a soft leather lining on the inside, as well as a cushioned footbed for a surprising amount of coziness. Our favorite part? The golden logo plate that will lie beneath your toes, showing through for a peek of chic! Even better is the matching golden trim that wraps around the heel of the footbed to pull the whole look together!

The Selby features an on-trend, squared-off toe, as well as a rubber outsole for grip — perfect for prancing around a pool or dealing with slippery sidewalks. These shoes are currently available in two colors: Perfect Black and Dulce De Leche, a creamy nude. Pair them with anything from denim cut-off shorts and a tank to a fitted maxidress and a straw hat. There are just so many potential outfits ahead of you with these shoes — for summers to come!

