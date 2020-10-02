Transform Your Skin Overnight the January Jones Way

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sleeping is very, very important for our physical and mental health, but sometimes we still can’t help but feel like it’s wasted time. What if we could be using that time for other things, like working out or meal-prepping? Or, even more important, what if we could use it to help turn back the clock on our skin?

You probably won’t ever be able to jade-roll your face while you’re sleeping, but there actually is a way to use that time to your complexion’s benefit. Sleeping is already a good start, but having a moisturizer specifically made to work overnight is an excellent addition. Extra points if that moisturizer might even help you sleep better — like this Dermalogica one!

Get the Sound Sleep Cocoon Transformative Night Gel-Cream starting at just $20 at Dermalogica!

This nighttime treatment is no joke. Even celebs like January Jones, who is a serious skincare lover, is a fan. She once posted a famous Instagram shelfie featuring tons of amazing products that we still reference to this day when looking to switch up our own routine — and this photo was taken after she’d already narrowed her collection down (again). Sound Sleep Cocoon made the cut!

Apart from Jones, about 600 reviewers are also loving this treatment, calling it “the perfect last touch” to their nighttime regimen. They say it’s “not greasy or sticky at all” and that the “texture is amazing.” It makes their skin feel “plump and fresh,” and they have even “been sleeping more soundly” since they began using it — that’s the power of the French lavender!

Get the Sound Sleep Cocoon Transformative Night Gel-Cream starting at just $20 at Dermalogica!

Overall, shoppers see this cream as “a small luxury” they can treat their skin to night after night. It gets its “cocoon” name from its star ingredient, tamarind seed extract, which may “create a nourishing cocoon of comfort for softer, more hydrated skin.” The motion-activated essential oils, including the lavender mentioned above plus sandalwood and patchouli, work to “promote deep, restful sleep for healthier-looking skin by morning,” while Persian silk tea extract may reduce signs of skin fatigue and restore vitality. The other star is the wu-zhu-yu extract, which many believe is a must for radiance!

This Sound Sleep Cocoon gel-cream is gluten-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan, and it contains no artificial fragrances or dyes. What is does claim to have, however, is the power to “optimize nighttime skin recovery,” and considering the reviews and celebrity love we’re seeing, we don’t doubt it for a second. Dermalogica has always been an anti-aging favorite for Us, so when it comes to kissing wrinkles and dryness goodbye, we know a product like this always has our back!

Get the Sound Sleep Cocoon Transformative Night Gel-Cream starting at just $20 at Dermalogica!

Looking for something else? Shop more skincare from Dermalogica here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!