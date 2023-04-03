17 Transitional Spring Sweaters That Are Lightweight But Still Warm

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our favorite lines from Miss Congeniality is when Miss Rhode Island describes her idea of the “perfect date.” Instead of explaining her dream romantic activity, she says, “I’d have to say April 25th. It’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.” Classic Cheryl. Even though she missed the point of that question, we totally agree with her! April is all about transitional fashion, since it’s still early spring.

It’s too hot for a heavy coat but too cold to skip outerwear altogether. A lightweight sweater is the perfect happy medium! We found 17 breathable styles that will keep you warm while looking cool. Keep scrolling to shop!

1. This ribbed knit crewneck is soft, comfy and high-quality. One shopper said, “This sweater was beyond my expectations. The knit is very thick but not bulky, it drapes beautifully on the body but still holds its shape. I’ve worn it on warmer spring days with just shorts, and I’ve worn it on super cold winter days layered under a coat, keeps you plenty cozy” — just $46!

2. Crafted from an ultra-light knit, this boat neck knit pullover is perfect for beach day. Team this sweater with jean shorts and sandals— originally $36, now just $30!

3. A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this waffle-print cropped V-neck sweater is comfy-chic — just $35!

4. Pretty in pink! We’re smitten with this stylish short-sleeve sweater with ribbed detailing — just $32!

5. Go from spring to summer in this short-sleeve off-the-shoulder textured knit tunic top — just $23!

6. We always keep a sweater handy in case we get chilly. This lightweight open-front cardigan is breezy and beautiful — originally $30, now just $29!

7. It’s always tricky picking out a jacket this time of year. Opt for this open-front cardigan coat that looks luxe— originally $67, now just $50!

8. One customer called this sweater “the best lightweight cardigan!” Available in 19 different colors — just $34!

9. This boat neck pullover floats our boat! Soft and slouchy, this striped sweater is a spring stunner (try saying that five times fast) — just $38!

10. Cozy cardigan! This super soft drape duster is a wardrobe essential — originally $39, now just $28!

11. Taste the rainbow! This colorful striped pullover seems like something you would find in a boutique — just $52!

12. Flower power! This Y2K daisy-print cardigan is right on trend — just $35!

13. Made with mixed yarns, this cropped sleeveless sweater from Splendid looks like a work of art! Style this tank with jeans or joggers — just $128!

14. V-neck polos are in this year, so stay on trend with this English Factory cotton-blend collared sweater — just $110!

15. Going green! This seafoam green relaxed button-down cardigan from Everlane is a spring staple — originally $130, now just $91!

16. A mix between a sweater and a shirt, this Free People ribbed knit cardigan is the coziest — just $98!

17. This cotton-blend textured V-neck sweater from Anthropologie is effortlessly elegant — just $98!

