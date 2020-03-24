Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Our vitamin game? Lacking at best. Swallowing multiple giant pills every single day is going to be a “no” from Us, and the chewable kind is often even worse — and bad for our teeth. We know we should really keep up with some kind of multivitamin though. It becomes more and more important the older we get, and if we’re currently staying home for an indefinite period of time, the importance is at an all-time high!

So, let’s talk liquid supplements. Many of us don’t even consider that our daily multivitamin can come in another form…and that that other form might be better in just about every way. Sure, the actual act of taking a liquid supplement is easier, but there’s so much more. Take this premium multivitamin from Tropical Oasis. The brand claims it will be absorbed by your body up to 98%, while pills and capsules may only be absorbed 3 to 18%. That’s a major difference!

Get the Tropical Oasis Mega Premium Liquid Multivitamin (originally $40) for just $33 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon at March 30, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This liquid multivitamin has over 1,000 reviews, and shoppers are mind-blown by the results. They say even their doctors are super impressed with how much they’ve improved since their last appointment! They’re finding more energy — but not in the strung-out, caffeinated type of way — as well as more strength, mental clarity, better sleep, etc. They say it’s simple to take and that the fruity flavor goes well paired with their morning orange juice, and that it never upsets their stomach. Quite the opposite, in fact!

This multivitamin, which contains a 32-day supply, is made in the USA and cold-water processed to maintain the quality of the ingredients. Those ingredients? Pretty much everything to keep your body healthy and spry. Vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants — tons of goodies that may strengthen your immune system, boost your metabolism and have you looking and feeling younger!

This premium liquid multivitamin is gluten-free, sugar-free, non-GMO and lactose-free, and it contains no artificial colors or flavoring. It’s truly the best way to treat yourself and your body without any of the negativity that typically trails closely behind any other “treat.” Stay healthy out there!

