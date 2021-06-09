93% Felt More Confident in Their Skin After Using This Acne Clearing Gel

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever feel like you’re just doomed to deal with acne forever? Not just a little pimple popping up here and there, but constant breakouts that are red, painful, stubborn and always traveling in a group. You’ve probably tried all sorts of different creams, gels, washes and maybe even prescriptions, but finding something that specifically works for you can be a long and arduous process.

Thankfully, for many, that process ends with TULA’s Acne Clearing + Tone Correcting Gel. It’s become a staple and a holy grail for so many shoppers who deal with acne on the daily. It’s made for all different skin types too. Want to learn more? Let’s go!

Get the Acne Clearing + Tone Correcting Gel for just $36 at TULA Skincare!

This fast-acting gel treatment may fight current and future breakouts, and it may even fade scars and marks from past breakouts. It contains 2% salicylic acid, a fan-favorite acne fighter, but it’s also supplemented with ingredients like niacinamide and azelaic acid to even out skin tone. You also have prebiotic and probiotic extracts to provide balance and smooth texture, while superfoods like wild mint and mushroom extract may refine the look of pores. Don’t forget about willowherb and hyaluronic acid in the mix as well, aiming to hydrate and soothe!

You can see that this gel has plenty of incredible ingredients, but what’s just as important is what it doesn’t have. You may have tried a salicylic acid treatment before, but it might’ve had alcohol, sulfates, parabens or mineral oils involved, screwing things up for your skin. This gel is free of all of that. It’s also free of fragrance, silicones, glutens, phthalates and all of those other typical bad guys that tend to pop up in skincare.

This cruelty-free gel is made for oily, combination, dry and mature skin — and obviously acne-prone complexions! It was created for pretty much everybody. And when TULA tested it out on its study participants, 100% agreed that it was “effective yet gentle” after just one week. After four weeks, 93% said they felt more confident in their skin, with 97% seeing smoother and less inflamed/irritated skin!

This gel has nearly 1,000 reviews, and shoppers “can’t scream enough about how much [they] love this product.” They say it works for basically everything, including cystic acne, and that “it’s done what many different products, dermatologists, treatments and thousands of dollars weren’t able to accomplish in years.” They love that their “pores are almost nonexistent” now too. They feel like they “finally have control” over their skin, and there are few better feelings than that!

To use this gel, simply apply a thin layer over your face once or twice a day after cleansing, depending on your skin’s needs. The only thing left to do is buy it and test it out for yourself!

