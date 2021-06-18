This Anti-Aging Primer Gives You a Soft Focus Finish — No Filter Necessary

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wouldn’t it be amazing to feel confident enough to skip filters while taking and posting pictures? It’s not that we don’t appreciate them — the right filter can seriously take any photo to a new level. That being said, constantly feeling the need to pick the right filter can get exhausting.

When you’re having a good time, you don’t want to think about filters and presenting yourself on social media — all you want to do is capture the moment by snapping a great photo and returning to your fun-filled day or evening! You may not need to worry about using any filter at all if you invest in this incredible primer from Tula Skincare. It’s basically like a filter for your skin!

Get the prime of your life smoothing & firming treatment primer with free shipping available from Tula Skincare!

This primer doesn’t just prep your skin for a flawless makeup application — it can help to blur out your imperfections and brighten up your complexion so you appear naturally stunning. We all worry a lot about how photos might turn out, but this primer can help you feel more confident before the flashbulbs go off. This isn’t just a regular primer, as it’s also packed with a slew of good-for-you ingredients that may improve your skin in a major way. Its formula includes peptides and collagen amino acids that can provide serious anti-aging benefits! Even if you don’t have any fine lines and wrinkles at the moment, using this primer may prevent them from showing up in the future.

This primer also enlists the help of hyaluronic acid to provide premium hydration and create a supple, youthful look. It can also help make your skin look brighter with the help of vitamins B and C, balance the skin out with a blend of unique probiotics and prebiotics and improve your skin’s elasticity over time. Wins all around, no?

Get the prime of your life smoothing & firming treatment primer with free shipping available from Tula Skincare!

In a clinical trial, after one week of using this primer, 96% of participants agreed that their skin looked healthier and smoother! Everyone reported that their makeup appeared better and applied more evenly with this primer underneath, and 87% said that their skin felt firmer and more toned. If you want a primer that truly goes the distance and makes you feel confident in your own skin, this is the one to buy — no filters necessary!

See it: Get the prime of your life smoothing & firming treatment primer with free shipping available from Tula Skincare!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more primers all of the amazing skincare available from Tula!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!