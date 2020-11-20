Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In order for Us to successfully survive the winter, we need to prepare ourselves with the best products out there to keep us warm all season long. Aside from coats and jackets, having the right pair of shoes is probably the most important thing to buy.

If you’re looking for some great winter boots, UGG is always a brand that we like to turn to. We know exactly what to expect when we buy a pair of UGGs, and we actually found some on sale for less than $100 on Nordstrom!

Get the UGG Classic Mini Fluff winter boots (originally $160) for just $99, available at Nordstrom!

This pair of mini UGG boots are the real deal. They’re the perfect shoes to keep your feet warm while out and about on a cold wintery day. They’re lined with ultra-soft sheepskin and are made for all-day comfort. What’s different about this pair, in particular, is that the lining folds down that create a cuff, which gives them an adorable look.

These UGG boots come in four different colors to choose from: black, grey, burgundy and chestnut brown. The former three colors all have fur that matches the color of the shoe, while the brown pair features white fur that contrasts with the hue nicely. All four pairs are amazing, and we can’t get enough of them.

Get the UGG Classic Mini Fluff winter boots (originally $160) for just $99, available at Nordstrom!

One reviewer said that these UGG boots are “amazing” and that they “fit great” and they’re “so comfy and warm!” Another shopper said that “classic style Uggs can’t be topped” and we couldn’t agree more. Many shoppers say that these boots are true to size, so you shouldn’t have an issue with ordering them in the size that you typically wear.

We can’t get enough of these UGG mini boots, and we can’t wait to wear them all season long. We can say with confidence that you’re definitely not going to be disappointed with these boots and that your feet will stay nice and toasty in even the coldest of temperatures.

Get the UGG Classic Mini Fluff winter boots (originally $160) for just $99, available at Nordstrom!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from UGG here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!