Here’s Every Deal From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale — Shop Now!

We’ve been struggling lately, to be honest. Ulta’s last 21 Days of Beauty sale feels like it happened five years ago, and we miss it so much we could cry. And you know what? We will cry, but not because of sadness. We’re crying tears of joy because this sale is back!
The next 21 days are going to be absolutely bonkers in the best way. Day one is already here, but luckily we still have time to prepare for the rest so we can plan out our top picks and must-haves!
From now until April 4, shoppers can snag all of their makeup and skincare faves for up to 50% off. Even more exciting? Throughout the entire 21 days, Ulta will be rolling out new Daily Deals, marking down a handful of products for 24 hours only. Wondering what to keep an eye out for? Here’s every deal from the Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale!
March 15:
- 50% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz — originally $23, now $12
- 50% off Mario Badescu Vitamin C and Super Peptide Serums — originally $45, now $23
- Online only! 50% off Strivectin Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream — originally $95, now $48
March 16:
- 50% off Kopari Beauty deodorants
- 50% off Lancome La Base Pro Oil Free Primer — originally $42, now $21
- Online only! 50% off Buxom Va-Va PLUMP Shiny Liquid Lipstick — originally $20, now $10
March 17:
- 50% off bareMinerals Mineral Veil — originally $25, now starting at $13
- 50% off Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream — now starting at $45
- Online only! 50% off Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream — originally $85, now $43
March 18:
- Estée Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 15 — now on sale
- 50% off Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum — originally $80, now $40
- Online only! Discover brands 50% Off
March 19:
- 50% off select eyelashes
- 50% off Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream — originally $48, now $24
- 50% off Clinique Acne Solutions Gel — now starting at $9
- Online only! 50% off Cover FX primers
- Online only! 50% off St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse 8oz — originally starting at $42, now starting at $21
March 20:
- 50% off Becca Ultimate Lip Love — originally $24, now $12
- 50% off Exuviance Performance Peels AP25 — originally $79, now $40
- 50% off Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara — originally $25, now $13
- Online only! 50% off Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar SPF 30 — originally $39, now $20
March 21:
- Ulta exclusive! 50% off Tarte Shape Tape Concealer — originally $27, now $14
- 50% off Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream — originally $52, now $26
- Online only! 50% off Dermadoctor Kakadu C Brightening Daily Cleanser — originally $38, now $19
- Online only! 50% off Beauty Bakerie Blending Eggs — originally $18, now $9
March 22:
- 50% off Too Faced bronzers — originally $30, now $15
- 50% off Clarisonic Brush Head 2 packs
- Online only! Select Lorac Eye — now starting at $9
March 23:
- 50% off Urban Decay Cosmetics Eyeshadow Primer Potions — originally $24, now $12
- 50% off MAC Prep + Prime Lip — originally $19, now $10
- 50% off MAC Lip Pencils — originally $18, now $9
- Online only! 50% off Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask — originally $34, now $17
- Online only! 50% off Boscia Purifying Cleansing Gel — originally $28, now $14
March 24:
- 50% off Lime Crime Venus Palettes — originally $38, now $19
- 50% off Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels (4 count & 8 count)
- 50% off Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum with Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E — originally $95, now $48
- Online only! 50% off Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer — originally $70, now $35
- Online only! 50% off select Lipstick Queen — now starting at $10
March 25:
- 50% off Smashbox Oil & Shine Control Primer — originally $39, now $20
- 50% off Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair — originally $79, now $40
- Online only! 50% off PMD Personal Microderm — originally $159, now $80
- Online only! 50% Off Clarins One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser with Orange Extract — originally $38, now $19
- Online only! 50% off Makeup Eraser — originally $20, now $10
March 26:
- 50% off Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner — originally $22, now $11
- 50% off Philosophy Purity Made Simple Moisturizer — originally $25, now $13
- 50% off Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit — originally $25, now $13
- Online only! 50% off Clinique Blended Face Powder — originally $29, now $14
March 27:
- Online only! 50% Off Ofra Cosmetics Highlighters
- 50% off IT Cosmetics Suphero Mascara and Eyeliner — now starting at $12
- 50% off Foreo Luna Mini 2 — originally $119, now $60
- Online only! 50% off First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer — originally $26, now $13
- Online only! 50% off select Murad Cleansers
March 28:
- Ulta exclusive! Kylie Cosmetics Select Lip — now starting at $8
- 50% off Mario Badescu Grab and Go Travel Set — originally $22, now $11
- Online only! 50% off Becca Backlight Priming Filter — originally $39, now $20
- Online only! 50% off Perricone MD Vitamin C Collection
March 29:
- Ulta exclusive! 50% off IT Brushes for Ulta Powder Foundation Brushes
- 50% off Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Revovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50 — originally $75, now $38
- 50% off Lancome Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Serum 20ml — originally $52, now $26
- Online only! 50% off Too Faced Born This Way Undetectable Medium-to-Full Coverage Powder Foundation — originally $37, now $19
March 30:
- 50% off Origins Go To Greats Travel and Trial Kit — originally $26, now $13
- 50% off Strivectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate for Wrinkles & Stretch Marks — now starting at $40
- 50% off Clinique High Impact Mascara — originally $20, now $10
- Online only! 50% off bareMinerals Bareskin Concealers — originally $24, now $12
- Online only! 50% off Fountain of Truth Take It Off Cleansing Balm — originally $36, now $18
March 31:
- 50% off Proactiv Moisturizers
- 50% off First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads — now starting at $9
- Online only! 50% off Patchology Rejuvenating Eye Gels — now starting at $18
- Online only! 50% off Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant — originally $79, now $40
- Online only! 50% off Dr. Brandt Pores No More Refiner Primer — originally $45, now $23
April 1:
- 50% off PUR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15 — originally $30, now $15
- 50% off Serovital hgh Dietary Supplement — originally $99, now $50
- 50% off Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Face & Eye
- Online Only! 50% off select K-beauty
April 2:
- 50% off Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream — originally $21, now $11
- 50% off Perricone MD High Potency Classics Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer & High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum
- 50% off Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++ — originally $65, now $33
- Online only! 50% off Lancome UV Expert Mineral CC Cream SPF 50 — originally $39, now $20
April 3:
- 50% off Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Reloaded Palette — originally $44, now $22
- 50% off Dermablend Setting Powder — originally $29, now $15
- 50% off Cover FX Cheek Duos — originally $38, now $19
- Online only! 50% off Smith + Cult Blackdrop Charcoal Brightening Primer — originally $32, now $16
April 4:
- Ulta exclusive! 50% off Tarte Maneater Mascara — originally $23, now $12
- Ulta exclusive! 50% off Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum — originally $39, now $20
- 50% off Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow — originally $24, now $12
- Online only! 50% off IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream — originally $49, now $25
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
