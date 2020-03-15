Here’s Every Deal From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale — Shop Now!

We’ve been struggling lately, to be honest. Ulta’s last 21 Days of Beauty sale feels like it happened five years ago, and we miss it so much we could cry. And you know what? We will cry, but not because of sadness. We’re crying tears of joy because this sale is back!

The next 21 days are going to be absolutely bonkers in the best way. Day one is already here, but luckily we still have time to prepare for the rest so we can plan out our top picks and must-haves!

From now until April 4, shoppers can snag all of their makeup and skincare faves for up to 50% off. Even more exciting? Throughout the entire 21 days, Ulta will be rolling out new Daily Deals, marking down a handful of products for 24 hours only. Wondering what to keep an eye out for? Here’s every deal from the Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale!

March 15:

March 16:

March 17:

March 18:

March 19:

March 20:

March 21:

March 22:

March 23:

March 24:

March 25:

March 26:

March 27:

March 28:

March 29:

March 30:

March 31:

April 1:

April 2:

April 3:

April 4:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!