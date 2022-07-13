Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One invaluable life hack I learned from working in retail years ago was how to use a steamer. Rather than set up an ironing board only to potentially burn myself or damage a dress, I can just hook up a steamer and work with hot water instead. Safe and simple! I’ve found that steaming is a much more efficient and effective way to get out wrinkles. It’s what all the pros prefer!

In fact, celebrity stylist Kate Young used a steamer to get wrinkles out of Uma Thurman’s 2022 Oscars outfit! Paying homage to the Pulp Fiction star’s iconic costume, Thurman wore a Bottega Veneta crisp white button-down shirt and black maxi skirt. And rather than using a heavy-duty power steamer to prep the look, Young opted for a handheld steamer by Conair. Portable and powerful, this compact device instantly smooths out wrinkles on the go. No wonder the Kill Bill actress always looks so polished on the red carpet! Now you can apply this A-list technique by scoring the same steamer from Amazon — on sale now.

Get the Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer for just $55 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer is the top selling garment steamer in the country. Powered by a 1875-Watt steam generator, this freestanding steamer eliminates wrinkles while killing 99.9 percent of germs, dust mites and bed bugs. Featuring a built-in creaser for a fresh-pressed look like an iron, this steamer also includes a three-in-one attachment — a silicone band to pull fabric taut, a fabric spacer to protect delicate material and a bristle brush for a perfect press.

Get the Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer for just $55 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Have you ever been on your way out the door to an event, only to realize your ensemble is creased? No need to whip out the iron or take your look to the dry cleaner! Just plug in this portable steamer and prepare to watch the wrinkles disappear in seconds. Quick and easy to use, this steamer is your new lifesaver when you’re in a pinch.

Entertaining guests at home? Use this steamer on upholstery, curtains or other home textiles to take your decor up a notch. Customize your experience by choosing from five different steam settings.

Shoppers are singing the praises of this Conair steamer! “This is the best household gadget I’ve discovered in years,” one customer proclaimed. Another declared, “It is a keeper. I feel like it is safe to use, easy to fill, takes very little water and quickly heats it up to steam. It gives you professional looking clothing as if they just came back from the cleaners.”

And according to one customer reported, “This is by far the one that best mimics a good ironing. It works lighting fast on vintage cotton, rayon, gabardine and even rumpled wool! But the thing that really sold me on this delightful little contraption from the gods, is the fact that it got out the super deep wrinkles in my blackout curtains.”

Unlike most Prime Day deals on Amazon, this sale doesn’t expire tomorrow. Get rid of wrinkles with this stellar steamer!

See it! Get the Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer for just $55 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not for you? Shop more from Conair here and explore more steamers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your home? Check out more Prime Day picks here:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!