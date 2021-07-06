Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting a great night’s sleep is easy for some — but certainly not all of Us. If you struggle to regularly achieve a solid eight hours of rest, you know how frustrating it can be. Proper sleep has the power to impact every area of your life, from your mood to overall health, which is why it’s crucial to do everything you can to improve your snooze situation.

We’ve tried it all — from calm-inducing teas to melatonin sleep supplements. We’ve even used eye masks to help us drift off to dreamland, but a weighted eye mask is a completely new concept. Now that could be revolutionary!

Get the Unimi Sleep Mask Weighted Eye Mask for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This weighted eye mask from Unimi is helping shoppers get the sleep they desperately need. One reviewer actually called this the “best sleep aid” they have ever tried, and say that if you’re looking for a product to help you relax and sleep, this is a must-have! You can use this mask with or without the weighted insert, and it’s just heavy enough to provide the same effects of a weighted blanket. You can also make it hot or cold by throwing it in the freezer or microwave. Luxe spa vibes!

The weighted insert is infused with lavender, which is an essential oil that can reportedly help make you feel more relaxed. Reviewers note that it’s not overpowering at all, and claim they enjoy the lingering scent.

This mask is also a great buy if you deal with eye dryness, and one reviewer says the silky-smooth fabric has been a soothing addition to their routine. If you deal with any of these issues, from persistent eye fatigue to exhaustion, this mask may work wonders. Best of all, it’s well-priced — so you can try it out without making too much of an investment. Win!

