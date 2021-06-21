Our Favorite Botox Alternative Cream Is 30% Off for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’ve tried so many products — so many serums, creams, rollers and massages — but let’s face it. Your skin just keeps on aging, and those stubborn lines and wrinkles seem to be there to stay. And so, you’re considering your last result: Botox. It’s a little scary, and you know the results are only temporary, but you want to feel happy with your appearance, and you’re sick of waiting!

Before you make that appointment though, there is just one more product we want you to check out. If you want long-term results without any needles or expensive trips to the doctor’s office, then you need some StriVectin in your life. This simple-to-use cream is anything but simple at its core. It’s an anti-aging sensation, and during Prime Day, you can even grab it for 30% off!

Get the StriVectin Anti Wrinkle SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizer (originally $139) for just $97 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change.

This hydrating cream does boast long-term results, but you don’t have to be too patient. It claims to visibly reduce wrinkles in just two weeks, along with fading the appearance of stretch marks!

This cream claims to essentially have a reverse gravity effect, almost turning back the clocks, leaving you looking more youthful. It’s a must for dealing with newly-forming lines and older ones.

To use this cream, simply apply a thin layer onto clean skin, avoiding the eye area. Use on face or body! Do this morning and night and you’ll forget Botox was ever even on your mind!

