These Denim Shorts Fit Like Your Favorite Pair of Jeggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim shorts are one of our biggest frenemies, along with greasy fast food and the auto-play feature on Netflix. There are so many things we love about them, but we also can’t deny the negatives. Let’s be real — finding a completely flawless pair of jean shorts is probably rarer than winning the lottery!

The thing about winning the lottery is that it really does happen to some people — and the same goes for denim shorts. We promise! Why are we so confident? Because we’ve already found that perfect pair that surpasses all expectations, and it was available right on Amazon this whole time!

Get the Vanberfia Women’s High Waist Denim Jean Shorts With Pockets for just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Vanberfia shorts are so good, they are even being compared to jeggings. That’s the level of comfort and stretch you’re getting from the cotton-blend fabric. Don’t think that stretch is going to turn into a sad, saggy fit though. These shorts are made to maintain their shape over time and washes so they can give you that lift — both to your mood and your booty!

These shorts have a high-rise fit and a traditional five-pocket style with belt loops. Who doesn’t love a piece that increases your accessory options? Grab your cutest belt to make the first time you wear these shorts unforgettable. You’ll also find a zip fly with button closure, so no need to worry about dealing with tackling button after button if you just got your nails done!

Get the Vanberfia Women’s High Waist Denim Jean Shorts With Pockets for just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are five styles available when it comes to these jean shorts, all of which come in varying shades of blue. The hue of the color, however, isn’t the only difference you’ll notice. While you’ll find two pairs with clean-cut lines and trims with a little bit of fading, the other three feature different types of distressing!

While one pair has a paint-splatter look with a raw hem and a few rips, the two other remaining pairs go for a destroyed vibe to stand out in any crowd. They all have differences unique to themselves though, so don’t choose a favorite until you’re absolutely sure you’ve checked out them all. Then it’s time to get shopping! You don’t want your size selling out before you can grab it!

Get the Vanberfia Women’s High Waist Denim Jean Shorts With Pockets for just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Vanberfia here and shop more shorts here! See all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!