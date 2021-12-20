This Popular Serum May be Key to Keeping Your Skin in Check This Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the holiday season, and we’re beyond ready to live our best lazy lives! We’re not concerned about work or keeping up with our schedules right now — our main focus is spending as much time as possible with family (if we’re able to) and recharging in the process.

But here’s the one snag in the plan: This laid-back lifestyle we embrace during the holidays can wreak havoc on our complexions. Maybe we’re not as structured when it comes to our routines, and that’s totally fine — but if you feel like your skin is freaking out, you can always reach for Versed’s Just Breathe Serum to help calm it down.

Get the Just Breathe Clarifying Serum for just $20 from Versed!

This serum is designed to help unclog your pores and remove impurities that might be causing your skin irritation. Sometimes, when we change up our diets — which we always do during the holidays — random breakouts or general redness may appear. That’s exactly where this serum may help you out! It utilizes three main ingredients to help clear up your skin: willow bark extract, niacinamide and a zinc blend to alleviate the irritation your skin may be experiencing. You might also just feel stressed out in general, which in turn is impacting your skin — or perhaps you forgot to take your makeup off before going to bed and are suffering the consequences. Whatever the reason may be, this may be the serum that can come to your rescue!

It’s also beyond easy to use and safe for sensitive skin. All you have to do is take a couple of drops and press the product into your skin while it’s still a little damp. You can also use it on your neck and chest area if necessary — up to two times daily, in the morning and at night.

This serum is meant to be one of the very last steps in your skincare routine, so if you use any other type of toners or want to throw on a face mask, do that before applying the product. Then, just follow with your regular moisturizer — it couldn’t be easier to incorporate this into your daily regimen! Shoppers say that it’s done wonders for them to keep their skin looking on point at all times, so we’re definitely keeping it on hand to survive the holidays and beyond!

