When the whole “glass skin” thing took off, we were all about it. Yes, we wanted that luminous, dewy, clear glow, and yes, we wanted it as soon as possible. But we tried product after product, and our skin just wasn’t responding the way we wanted it to. It was still so dull. It was like the “glass” was 100 years old and had lost its shine.

We started becoming more skeptical. We needed to see results from real people if we were going to commit to another product for glass skin. And you know what? That’s exactly what we got. When this Versed mask went viral on TikTok, we were able to see so many real people trying it — and we were convinced!

Get the Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask for just $18 at Versed! Sign up for auto-delivery to receive 10% off!

TikTok user Aisha Nur (@_aishanuuur) has been inspiring people with her original video about this mask, showing how it transformed her skin. She proclaimed, “We have achieved the all-over glass face,” and there was no denying it. Obviously, this mask’s popularity soared through the roof. Those results…for under $20? Yes! Luckily, it’s in stock right now too!

This resurfacing mask has a jelly consistency and could be a serious holy grail for anyone with dull skin. Versed calls it a “pro-grade facial with visible results and without irritation.” It also only takes a couple of minutes. The formula combines AHA, BHA and enzyme exfoliation, plus glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids to boost cellular turnover, tackle hyperpigmentation, dissolve dead skin and minimize pores and redness. It also includes pineapple and papaya enzymes, the vitamin C meant to leave skin soft and aglow!

To use this mask, start off by cleansing and toning your face. Once it’s dry, apply a thin layer all over, avoiding the eye area. Leave on for two to three minutes at most — not any longer! This is powerful stuff. Rinse with cool water and follow up with moisturizer. Versed recommends avoiding any other acid-based products and retinoids for 24 hours before and after each use.

If you notice your skin is a little pink after use, that’s normal! It should subside shortly. If you do have very sensitive skin, however, try doing a patch test first for up to 90 seconds to make sure this product vibes with you. Once you’re good to go, try using this product once a week. You should see full results after four uses, but keep using it to maintain that glassy, glossy beauty!

