



What we love about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is that the deals aren’t just on the leftover stock that no one wanted beforehand. They’re on name-brand, top-notch, bestselling items that shoppers can’t stop buying, admiring and wearing. Take these highly-rated pants, for example. No, seriously, take them! Add them to your shopping bag right now, while the sale is still on and they’re still in stock!

We were thrilled to see the Vince Camuto Skinny Ponte Pants in this sale, knowing just how beloved they are by pants wearers everywhere (and that’s a lot of people). They’re exactly what happens when we take the cozy fit and feel of a legging and combine it with the look of pants that scream “CEO!”

See it: Get the Vince Camuto Skinny Ponte Pants (originally $89) for just $59 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers can’t get over how amazing they look and feel in these flattering ponte pants. The stretchy fabric is truly what dreams are made of. If we closed our eyes while wearing these, we would never think they were anything other than leggings. If they didn’t look so nice, they’d be our go-to for lounging around at home, watching a movie with a huge bowl of popcorn on our lap and a soda can in our hand. We don’t want any spills, though!

We will wear these pants pretty much everywhere else, though. They’re a no-brainer for work. If we’re sitting at a desk for eight hours a day, other pairs of pants can be so uncomfortable, the waistband digging into our stomach, the fabric taut around our knees and everything restricting our movement. Even crossing our legs sometimes feels like the hardest aspect of our entire job. These pants totally eliminate those issues, though, making us feel like every day is pajama day at the office!

We can also make these pants work for out-of-office occasions, milking that PTO (or just the weekend) to its fullest. The difference between a T-shirt with jeans and a T-shirt with these pants is astounding. Our outfit becomes instantly elevated, and suddenly compliments come flying at us left and right, and from every other direction! To up our street style even more, we can try cuffing the pants so they’re cropped above the ankle and slipping on a pair of comfy sneakers!

For the office, though, these pants will go with any blouse we own, from cotton, to linen, to satin, to knit. Bring on all of the button-ups, the wrap tops and the silky camisoles! Of course, we’ll also always have a blazer ready to go. For summer, we’ll stick with flats on our feet, or an embellished pair of designer sandals. For cooler months, we’ll switch to sleek ankle booties!

We often put pants into individual categories in our minds. Comfy leggings. Stiff office pants. Casual jeans. It’s a starting point, but it’s okay to blur the lines a little. That’s how we end up with masterpieces like these pants, after all! We hope they can set a shining example for others. We dream of never having an uncomfortable day again, and these pants are the first step! Now we just need to grab a pair for ourselves while they’re on sale at Nordstrom!

