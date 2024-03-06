Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Besides cleaning your home, the spring season also calls for a closet refresh. Whether you prefer flouncy dresses or breezy sandals, the warmer month motions for you to store your cozy garments and live it up in less constricting items. That said, footwear is a versatile category that can float through any season with you — if you pick the correct options. But if you haven’t, we’re here to help! Macy’s is having a sale right now on Vince Camuto shoes, and they department store is offering up to 80% off the beloved brand’s most popular silhouettes.

From comfy, stylish flats to trendy boot styles, the Macy’s Vince Camuto sale has an option for everyone’s aesthetic. With that in mind, we rounded up eight pairs of Vince Camuto shoes on sale now at Macy’s that you’re bound to love — read on to see our picks!

Women’s Anikah Strapped Stiletto Dress Sandals

This pair of stiletto sandals has a sexy vibe that suits date night or even a wedding — previously $119, now just $48!

Women’s Evangee Knee-High Dress Boots

If you’re a “dress and boots” type of girl, these knee-high boots will coordinate well with any midi moment in your closet — previously $239, now just $96!

Women’s Teeray Pointed-Toe Wedge Booties

Wedges are an easy and sturdy footwear option. These wedge booties use a sleek suede material for a sophisticated and neutral look — previously $139, now just $83!

Sachel Ankle-Strap Capped-Toe Pumps

If you prefer bold prints, these cap-toe pumps will make an eye-catching, strong statement — previously $119, now just $48!

Women’s Alolison Cuffed Ankle Booties

These cuffed ankle booties are trendy and provide an elevated edge to any ensemble — previously $169, now just $68!

Sellyn Slingback Capped-Toe Flats

For a vintage option, go for these slingback flats and pair them with jeans or a skirt — previously $110, now just $44!

Bendreta Sport Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

This pair of ballet flats comes with a stylish sole and has a sleek pointed-toe design — previously $99, now just $40!

Women’s Kreitha Pointed-Toe Buckled Dress Booties

These dress booties are ideal for a casual day at the office or a night out on the town — previously $139, now just $56!