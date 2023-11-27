Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I hope you’re not shopped-out from Black Friday, because Cyber Monday is here and the deals are even better than we could have imagined — especially at Violet Grey. The luxury beauty retailer has discounted some of the most sought-after products from top brands, including La Mer, Augustinus Bader and Dyson. (I know, we can barely believe it either!)

These steep price cuts are only available today, and you’ll want to hop on them before they’re gone. A number of products have already sold out, but don’t worry — I combed through the site’s bestsellers and found 30 items that are still in stock (for now). Find the best luxury beauty deals from Violet Grey, separated by category, below. Now’s the time to purchase that pricey skin device you’ve been eyeing or the cult-favorite hair tool you can’t stop thinking about. Your skin, hair and wallet will thank you. Trust Us!

Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Skincare Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: La Mer products are rarely on sale, so we’re fully taking advantage and stocking up on The Moisturizing Soft Cream. This luxe moisturizer is jam-packed with Pacific sea kelp, vitamins and minerals to plump the skin and help you age gracefully.

Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Hair Care Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Yes, the Dyson Airwrap is completely worth the hype. Take advantage of the $100 discount during this Cyber Monday sale to get salon-worthy hair from the comfort of your home on the reg!

Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Makeup Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: The cult-classic YSL Beauty Touche Eclat All-Over Brightening Pen Concealer is a multi-tasking dream that conceals and brightens. Swipe it under your eyes to banish dark circles — it’s essentially eight hours of sleep in a handy pen.

Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Fragrance Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your significant other, the unisex Tom Ford Beauty Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum will surely please. One spritz envelops you in notes of black leather, violet and jasmine. It’s a warm, irresistible scent perfect for winter.

Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Bath & Body Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: The Mutha Body Oil has been my secret to soft, supple skin for the past year. Full of essential fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins, the citrus-scented oil absorbs quickly and can even minimize the look of stretch marks!

Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Beauty Device Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Sore muscles begone! The Therabody Theragun Elite seamlessly smooths out knots with its special percussive therapy. It’s the perfect gift for the athlete or gym rat in your life.

