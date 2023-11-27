Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
I hope you’re not shopped-out from Black Friday, because Cyber Monday is here and the deals are even better than we could have imagined — especially at Violet Grey. The luxury beauty retailer has discounted some of the most sought-after products from top brands, including La Mer, Augustinus Bader and Dyson. (I know, we can barely believe it either!)
These steep price cuts are only available today, and you’ll want to hop on them before they’re gone. A number of products have already sold out, but don’t worry — I combed through the site’s bestsellers and found 30 items that are still in stock (for now). Find the best luxury beauty deals from Violet Grey, separated by category, below. Now’s the time to purchase that pricey skin device you’ve been eyeing or the cult-favorite hair tool you can’t stop thinking about. Your skin, hair and wallet will thank you. Trust Us!
Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Skincare Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: La Mer products are rarely on sale, so we’re fully taking advantage and stocking up on The Moisturizing Soft Cream. This luxe moisturizer is jam-packed with Pacific sea kelp, vitamins and minerals to plump the skin and help you age gracefully.
- La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream — was $200, now just $150!
- Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream — was $290, now just $218!
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum — was $320, now just $256!
- iS Clinical NeckPerfect Complex — was $105, now just $79!
- Dr. Loretta Universal Glow Daily Defense SPF 40 — was $60, now just $45!
Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Hair Care Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Yes, the Dyson Airwrap is completely worth the hype. Take advantage of the $100 discount during this Cyber Monday sale to get salon-worthy hair from the comfort of your home on the reg!
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete — was $599, now just $499!
- T3 Airebrush Duo — was $190, now just $142!
- Shu Uemura Art of Hair Gentle Radiance Deep Cleanser — was $59, now just $44!
- Augustinus Bader The Hair Oil – was $52, now just $39!
- Yves Durif Shaper Brush — was $98, now just $74!
Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Makeup Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: The cult-classic YSL Beauty Touche Eclat All-Over Brightening Pen Concealer is a multi-tasking dream that conceals and brightens. Swipe it under your eyes to banish dark circles — it’s essentially eight hours of sleep in a handy pen.
- Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil — was $20, now just $15!
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara — was $29, now just $22!
- Make Beauty Continuum Waterproof Gel Eyeliner — was $23, now just $17!
- YSL Beauty Touche Eclat All-Over Brightening Pen Concealer — was $40, now just $30!
- Tom Ford Beauty Shade & Illuminate Blush Powder — was $95, now just $71!
Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Fragrance Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your significant other, the unisex Tom Ford Beauty Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum will surely please. One spritz envelops you in notes of black leather, violet and jasmine. It’s a warm, irresistible scent perfect for winter.
- Aeir Suede Extrait Molecular de Parfum — was $129, now just $97!
- Tom Ford Beauty Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum — was $225, now just $169!
- Liis Rose Struck Eau de Parfum — was $165, now just $124!
- Edition de Parfums Frederic Malle Eau de Magnoila Eau de Parfum — was $340, now just $255!
- Salt & Stone Grapefruit & Hinoki Candle — was $49, now just $37!
Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Bath & Body Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: The Mutha Body Oil has been my secret to soft, supple skin for the past year. Full of essential fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins, the citrus-scented oil absorbs quickly and can even minimize the look of stretch marks!
- Nécessaire The Body Lotion — was $28, now just $21!
- U Beauty Resurfacing Body Compound — was $128, now just $102!
- C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub — was $64, now just $48!
- Mutha Body Oil — was $104, now just $78!
- Sisley-Paris Le Sculpteur — was $273, now just $205!
Best Violet Grey Cyber Monday Beauty Device Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Sore muscles begone! The Therabody Theragun Elite seamlessly smooths out knots with its special percussive therapy. It’s the perfect gift for the athlete or gym rat in your life.
- Therabody Theragun Elite — was $399, now just $287!
- FaceGym Hydrating Active Roller with Hyaluronic Acid — was $72, now just $54!
- Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar — was $195, now just $146!
- Dermaflash Dermapore Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser — was $99, now just $74!
- Angela Caglia Rose Quartz Eye Treatment Set — was $65, now just $49!
