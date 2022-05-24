Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who’s up for a little self-care? Violet Grey’s Spring Put It in the Bag Event is here, meaning you can save 20% on incredible products from over 100 brands for a limited time. We’re talking Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Hanacure and so many more!

This sale only lasts for a few days, so let’s hop to it! These skincare and makeup deals don’t come around too often, so let’s buff up that beauty routine and save you some money!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Undeniably Iconic Moisturizer

If you’ve been considering buying some La Mer for yourself for, you know, a decade or so, now is the time to make it happen. This legendary moisturizing cream is simply unbeatable, especially when you’re saving over $70 on it!

Get the La Mer Crème de la Mer (originally $360) for just $288 at Violet Grey for a limited time! Free shipping!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

These Black Diamond Eye Masks

If you’re shopping for someone else, you might want to avoid skincare like cleansers, toners and moisturizers, because they’re so dependent on skin type. Pretty much anyone would be thrilled to receive these eye masks though! They’re made with actual black diamond particles, plus retinol, vitamins and more. A Kristin Cavallari favorite!

Get the 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, 8-Pack (originally $115) for just $92 at Violet Grey for a limited time! Free shipping!

5 More Top-Selling Deals in the Violet Grey Sale

1. Take 20% off Hanacure!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a more advanced anti-aging treatment, try Hanacure’s famous All-in-One Facial, as loved by celebs like the Kardashians and Drew Barrymore!

2. Take 20% off Augustinus Bader!

Our Absolute Favorite: Cleanse the day away in pure luxury with this cleansing balm. It’s nourishing and even claims to send waterproof makeup packing!

3. Take 20% off Dr. Barbara Sturm!

Our Absolute Favorite: In our opinion, everyone needs a powerful (but gentle!) vitamin C serum in their routine. The Good C from Dr. Barbara Sturm is one of the most innovative out there!

4. Take 20% off Westman Atelier!

Our Absolute Favorite: A little mascara can spice up an entire look, opening up your eyes and adding some serious glam to your natural beauty. This Eye Love You Mascara is clean and ready to make your lashes “camera-ready”!

5. Take 20% off Jillian Dempsey!

Our Absolute Favorite: How could we not include this 24-karat Gold Sculpting Bar? Contour your skin and ease facial tension the same way stars including Reese Witherspoon and Alicia Keys do!

