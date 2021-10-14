Shoppers Say They Keep Buying These Ultra-Comfy Seamless Undies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: What we wear underneath our clothes is just as important as the outfit itself! We simply don’t like dealing with uncomfortable undies or bras — it’s a burden that takes away from our day. There are few feelings more unpleasant than having to constantly tug and readjust underwear — and it isn’t exactly the cutest look either.

There are a few ways to solve this problem. Sure, you can shell out big bucks on undergarments that promise to be the most comfortable on the market, but it definitely comes with a price. As an alternative, Amazon shoppers are flocking to this seamless underwear set from VOENXE that won’t cost more than $20 for the entire 5-pack!

Get the VOENXE Seamless No Show Thongs for Women 5 Pack for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

This thong set is made from a stretchy material that’s designed to look virtually seamless underneath clothes. The style is relatively basic, but it’s the quality of this underwear that’s caused such a frenzy among reviewers!

Shoppers describe the fabric these thongs are made from as “buttery” smooth and incredibly soft — they essentially blend into your skin! Quite frankly, that’s precisely what we look for in our undies — especially if we’re planning on rocking a skintight ensemble. You can pick them up in a variety of color options, so make your selection based on what you need to add to your intimates drawer. We would go for the neutral pack set for versatility purposes — but if you want to spice things up, there are bright and graphic prints available as well!

Over 27,000 shoppers (seriously!) claim that they’re completely in love with these undies. In fact, one ecstatic customer even proclaimed that they don’t buy anything else! As long as this underwear set is still being released on the regular, these reviewers are going to keep coming back for more whenever they need a refresh. Sold? We are!

