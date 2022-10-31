17 Best Knit Sweater Dresses That Will Elevate Your Fall and Winter Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather! Once Halloween is over, we’ll be one step closer to winter weather. Hard to believe that Thanksgiving is less than a month away and the holidays are right around the corner! If you’re already wondering what to wear for these special occasions — or any other night out in between — then we’ve got you covered.

When it’s too cold for flowy fabric but you still want to rock a frock, a sweater dress is the perfect solution. Thick enough to keep Us cozy on a chilly day, these knit styles are closet staples for fall and winter. Team these sweater dresses with tall boots to create an effortlessly elegant ensemble. And add a long coat on top to complete the look!

We searched high and low for 17 knit sweater dresses that you can take from the workplace to the weekend. Stay warm all season in these comfy-chic styles for every taste!

1. I’m obsessed with this turtleneck sweater dress! I wore it last year for Thanksgiving, and it was flattering yet loose for a turkey-filled feast — originally $62, now just $44!

2. This Anrabess mock turtleneck sweater dress will hug your curves in all the right places. According to one reviewer, “This dress is extremely flattering and perfect staple to your fall wardrobe. The material is stretchy and thick so it will keep you warm but you won’t be dying from heat exhaustion” — originally $65, now just $45!

3. Want the form-fitting look of a bodycon dress with some extra tummy control? This sweater dress features a sash that cinches your waist — just $41!

4. Dress to impress on date night in these super soft short sweater dress — originally $50, now just $40!

5. Va-va-voom! This V-neck tie-waist wrap midi dress accentuates your figure while showing off a little skin — originally $53, now just $50!

6. Go team! This varsity V-neck sweater dress with striped trim gives Us collegiate preppy vibes — just $37!

7. I loved this sweater dress so much that I bought it for myself! This Anrabess chunky cable-knit pullover was just too cute to pass up — originally $63, now just $34!

8. Talk about a flattering frock! This slim-fit rib-knit midi sweater dress with a sweetheart neckline and slit is a great choice for a special event or dinner with a special someone —$40!

9. Tie the knit! This A-line sweater dress features a tie-waist, lantern sleeves and peek-a-boo cutout in the back — originally $33, now just $28!

10. Made with recycled fibers, this Madewell ribbed midi is a sustainable sweater dress — just $128!

11. One customer called this dark purple cable-knit V-neck midi sheath “the perfect sweater dress!” — originally $128, now just $77!

12. This French Connection baby-soft midi sweater dress fits like a glove! As one shopper said, “This fits the bill of being both sexy and exceptionally comfortable. The holy grail!” — just $98!

13. Fit and flare! Take this ¾-sleeve tie-waist sweater dress from a business meeting to a bridal shower — just $138!

14. Little black sweater dress! We’re smitten with this puff-sleeve midi dress with slits — just $89!

15. Topshop’s on top! One customer claimed that this V-neck wool sweater dress with ribbed trim is “so cozy, not itchy and flattering! It looks expensive like it’s from Vince. Def recommend!” — just $78!

16. Going green! This Line and Dot ribbed maxi dress with bell sleeves and a slit is comfy-chic — just $129!

17. Give the cold shoulder with this Line and Dot mini sweater dress with crossover shoulder straps and sleeve cutouts — just $97!

