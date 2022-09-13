This Turtleneck Sweater Dress Is Your Ticket to Cozy Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Considering the high dew point and heat waves around the country, it’s hard to believe that sweater weather is upon Us. Yes, it’s a mere matter of weeks before the temps will allow for cozy clothing! The summer is still lingering on, but we’re preparing our sweater stocks right now.

The start of fall is the ideal time to go bare-legged in a sweater dress, and this simple turtleneck version from luvamia is allegedly a no-brainer buy. Shoppers instantly fell in love with its timeless design, softness and how comfortable it is to wear. Okay, we’re already sold — but read on for more information!

Get the luvamia Knit Turtleneck Pullover Sweater Dress for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

While it’s on the shorter side, this dress’ hem hits comfortably around the knee depending on how tall or short you are. If you want to style it for work, it’s certainly modest enough to feel appropriate for the office. We also adore the looser, voluminous turtleneck up top that won’t make you feel like you’re cinched in too tightly. The dress isn’t tailored in the most fitted way either, which we actually appreciate — this makes it far more comfortable to wear! And if you want to give the dress more shape, a classic wide belt will accentuate your waist and do the trick. Easy breezy!

The dress also features an understated white grid print that’s available in three colors: black, light grey and khaki. These neutral shades will pair perfectly with all of your favorite boots, whether they’re casual or dressy. Shoppers describe the material as “warm” but “not too heavy,” which is excellent for the first few weeks of fall. Plus, you won’t have to wear tights to keep warm, which is always a treat. This dress with knee-high riding boots and a matching leather crossbody is the ultimate fall ensemble you simply can’t go wrong with. Introducing your latest necessary knitwear — be prepared for serious swooning!

