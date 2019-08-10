



Our homes are a mess! Remember that home decor we couldn’t live without earlier this year? By now, it’s starting to look a bit “last season,” and we need a revamp ASAP. But with another season coming to a close, we’re left in a bit of a predicament. What choice do we have here?

Thankfully, Wayfair is here to save the day! Our favorite home goods retailer is having the sale to end all other sales. For 48 hours only, nearly everything is seriously marked down! From bedding to accent rugs — and did we mention all of the furniture? It’s the perfect time to update all of our home’s outdated decor. Need some help on where to start?

Here are the 7 deals that are too good not to steal during this 48 hour clearance sale. But hurry, the clock is ticking and time will run out!

1.Mattresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Every good night’s sleep starts with a comfortable mattress! We’re loving this hybrid one. From the ultra-comfy layers to the cooling technology, it’s an unbeatable value!

See it: Grab the Nora Hybrid Mattress (originally $599) now with prices starting at $515, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional mattresses up to 60% off here!

2. Bedroom Furniture

Our Absolute Favorite: After picking up a brand-new mattress, what’s the logical next step? This frame to feature it on, of course! This one is tufted, plus it’s a platform, so we’re going to be high off the ground.

See it: Grab the Andover Mills Amherst Upholstery Platform Bed (originally $369) now with prices starting at $200, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional bedroom furniture starting at just $99, available here!

3. Living Room Furniture

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve all been there. We get a bit too comfortable on our living room couch and don’t want to get up and head to our bedrooms. Now we don’t have to! This perfect piece is the ultimate 2-in-1. First, it’s a couch, and then it pulls out into a sleeper sofa. It’s perfect for guests and perfect for those nights that the trek back to our bedrooms is just way too much!

See it: Grab the Brayden Studio Swiger Sleeper (originally up to $845) now with prices starting at $377, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional living room furniture up to 65% off available here!

4. Area Rugs

Our Absolute Favorite: Is anyone looking for the perfect pop of color? It’s easy, just reach for this area rug. It comes in nine sensational shades. So sensational, we’d better pick up two or three! It’s too good of a deal not to steal.

See it: Grab the Mistana Brandt Tibetan Area Rug (originally $78) now with prices starting at $18, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional area rugs starting at just $50, available here!

5. Wall Decor

Our Absolute Favorite: This beautiful piece is crafted from the highest quality fade resistant ink, which means it’ll stand the test of time. Plus, the vibrant details and colors will capture the attention of everyone looking at it in the room! Talk about a conversation starter!

See it: Grab the DesignArt Landscape ‘Couple Walking in Night Lights’ Photograph on Wood in Gray (originally $79) now with prices starting at just $32, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional wall decor up to 70% off, available here!

6. Vacuum and Appliances

Our Absolute Favorite: Who actually enjoys cleaning? No one, and know we don’t have to. This Dyson is designed to get into the hard-to-reach spots, plus reviewers claim that it cleans everything in just one pass!

See it: Grab the Dyson V7 Motorhead Bagless Stick Vacuum (originally $300) for just $250, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional vacuums and appliances available here!

7. Accent Chairs

Our Absolute Favorite: Who wants to just sit in any room, when we can sit in style in any room? Not Us! Which is why we’re major fans of this chic chair. All four available shades will brighten up even the darkest corner and will do so (and look so stylish, too).

See it: Grab the Langley Street Eytel Slide Chair (originally $430) now with prices starting at $189, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional accent chairs up to 65% off, available here!

