This No-Buckle Stretch Belt Is the Ultimate Accessory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Usually we wear belts to add a little extra spice to our outfits, but other times, they simply serve as functional accessories. If your pants are a little on the loose side and you need to keep them in place, all you need is a belt that gets the job done and looks relatively cute in the process.

But here’s the problem: Belts can we awkward to wear. They tend to create unpleasant bulging or the dreaded open gap in the back of your pants. That’s why we were thrilled to come across a belt that’s so innovative, it’s achieved bestseller status on Amazon. We don’t know how we lived (or got dressed) without one!

Get the WERFORU No Buckle Stretch Belt For Women for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.



This belt is made from a stretchy elastic material that’s adjustable to fit your specifications. It stretches up to 72 inches in total, so it’s a true one-size-fits-all item! The elastic makes this belt infinitely more comfortable than your traditional leather option, but it doesn’t sacrifice any style points for its practicality.

The most genius aspect of this belt is the way that it buckles. You can secure it in two different ways: Clip the snap button closures to belt loops on your pants, or keep it held together with the accompanying buckle. There’s a standard buckle with two small inserts to loop it through, or an O-ring buckle as a bonus. The latter will come in handy if you’re looking to make a fashion statement!

Get the WERFORU No Buckle Stretch Belt For Women for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Thousands upon thousands of shoppers love this belt and can’t stop gushing about how clever it is. You can tell that this belt was designed to make people’s lives easier, which we can all appreciate. One reviewer says that it’s essential while cleaning, as it prevents any movement or slippage. Many other happy customers were thrilled to realize how easy it is to pop to the restroom without having to take their belts off. Essentially, this is no-fuss item that’s changing the game. You can say goodbye to stiff, overpriced belts and prepare to embrace complete comfort and convenience!

See it: Get the WERFORU No Buckle Stretch Belt For Women for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from WERFORU and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!