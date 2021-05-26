Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We wear black all year long, but we’ve really been trying to embrace wearing white this year. Just like black, it looks good on everybody — especially in dress form. White summer dresses can look so whimsical, ethereal, magical and all of the other pretty words you can think of. They’re angelic, but you can always add some edge to them with other pieces and accessories too. It’s not like they won’t match!

If you’re hopping aboard the white dress train this summer with Us, then let’s get this train moving. We’ve picked out 17 mini, midi and maxi white dresses we think everyone should check out this year!

17 Whimsical White Summer Dresses — All Under $35

Mini Dresses

1. When it comes to whimsy, it’s hard to find pieces that can beat out this flowy Murimia skater dress and its lace details!

2. If you’d prefer a higher neckline, we have to suggest this KIRUNDO dress with its fluttery cap sleeves and trendy tiers!

3. We are feeling some cottagecore vibes from this lantern sleeve Exlura dress!

4. The floral overlay on this MulEtour dress is stunning, and we love the trim at the sweetheart neckline!

5. This Pink Queen button-up mini dress can be paired with anything from knee-high boots to sandals!

Midi Dresses

6. Who could resist the tie at the bust of this ECOWISH dress?

7. If you’re not prone to twirling, the pleated layers of this ETCYY dress are going to change everything!

8. We adore the irregular hem on this Alaster Queen dress. Beachy!

9. Wrap dresses are so flattering, so if you’re a little insecure about wearing white, then you need to check out this Simplee eyelet dress!

10. This breezy Urban CoCo dress keeps things nice and simple so you can add on some boho jewelry or maybe a sparkling headband!

11. Looking for a little pattern? This white Shineflow dress has such a cute red flower print on the bodice and down toward the hem!

Maxi Dresses

12. Time to book a nice dinner on your next vacation, because you need to wear this LILBETTER dress for the occasion!

13. We are living for the volume in the skirt portion of this Romacci dress. Someone grab a giant fan so we can start posing!

14. This strapless Lenmotte dress has it all going on, from a pretty neckline trim to a crochet panel on the skirt!

15. This SVALIY dress is another stunning floral pick with a long slit and cute cuff sleeves!

16. Keep things drapey and ultra-comfy yet still totally chic in this pocketed Verdusa dress!

17. This short-sleeve GRECERELLE dress can be styled so many different ways, but even on its own it looks incredible!

