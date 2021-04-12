Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most people have a tricky relationship with white clothes. We grew up hearing that black was the most flattering shade to wear, and considering white is its complete opposite, we’ve often avoided it — especially whenever it came to tighter or more revealing pieces. That means white swimsuits were never on the table!

The other potential issue with white swimsuits is that they can be see-through, especially if you get them wet. Getting them wet is…kind of the point, so we haven’t wanted to take the chance. And yet, deep within us, we’ve always wanted to wear one. Ultimately, the color white really does look good on everyone. It just takes a little extra attention from clothing brands to really get each piece right. Meyeeka is one of those brands setting the gold standard — making it possible for all of us, including you, to wear a white swimsuit after all!

Get the Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout Lace-Up Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This hugely popular swimsuit comes in many colors, but its crisp shade of pure white was what really stood out to Us. We peeked through the reviews and were happy to see that it remains opaque even when wet, so you don’t have to worry about covering up. The top has removable padding as well for extra coverage!

This one-piece monokini has a cutout at the stomach, but only the upper stomach, so you get that flattering high-waisted effect from the bottoms while still showing some skin. There’s also a scoop neckline, trendy, high-cut leg openings and skinny, over-the-shoulder straps that are adjustable. There’s also a lace-up detail in back that you can probably just tie once for the perfect fit and then leave for many wears afterward without having to readjust!

As we mentioned, this swimsuit comes in more colors than just white, in case you’re looking for something different. There are actually over 25 variations! You can grab other solids like black, green, pink, red, or purple, or you can try one of the leopard or snakeskin prints. There are also tie-dyes, polka dots and some that are half-solid, half-printed. We can talk about them, but it’s better to see them for yourself, so go check them out!

