Winter boots can be a pain. We’ve had pairs that were so big and clunky that we could barely even lift our legs to trudge through the snow while wearing them out. Even when we find a more functional pair, they tend to be, well, ugly at best. Sometimes we just need to get a job done, but plenty of other times, when we actually have places to be and people to see, we don’t want eyesores on our feet. But we refuse to risk hypothermia with a high heel or canvas sneaker, and we definitely don’t want to ruin our suede boots, so what options are we left with?

The JBU By Jambu Lorna Winter Boots are what we’re left with, but they’re not so much a last resort as they are a pair of shoes that have us wishing it would keep snowing so we could wear them more often! We’re done with trying to make clunkers look cool, especially when they don’t even keep our feet warm or dry! We’ve found a new pair that does it all, and better yet, they’re on sale!

See it: Get the JBU By Jambu Lorna Winter Boots (originally $95) for just $65 from Macy’s!

These boots are changing winter for the better. They’re so cute! Okay, squealing over. Let’s get into the details. One thing we love about these Lornas is that they’re not only lace-ups, but they lace all the way up to mid-calf. This means no more chunks of unwanted snow sneakily making their way into our shoes and turning our ankles into icicles. They’ll also just keep us so much warmer than an ankle bootie would, not leaving our lower legs exposed to a Yeti attack! Or to the wind. Whatever.

The faux-fur trim is a huge factor in the warmth of these boots. It’s super soft and cozy, and the added bonus is that we love the look of it. It really emphasizes the “win” part of “winter boots.” It works beautifully with the quilted upper to keep our legs and feet feeling cushy. Plus, the quilting adds in yet another texture, making these boots anything but boring. The bottoms of our feet will be feeling the love too, with a memory foam footbed and great arch support to keep us steady while we’re trekking through a blizzard, or through a restaurant to find our table, which hopefully has hot cocoa waiting for Us on it.

An essential feature for winter boots is being waterproof, and these boots have it all covered . . . with rubber! The rubber toe is great for weathering all types of weather. On the bottom of the boots is an All-Terra traction outsole, which will keep Us from slipping and sliding around like Tara Lipinski, but with zero skill or grace and certainly no gold medals.

This amazing sale includes all three designs of these Lorna boots, so we’re free to pick and choose what goes best with our cutest winter accessories. The Herringbone Black has, yes, a black-and-white herringbone weave pattern on the quilting, making it the only style of the three with a pattern. The faux-fur trim is a bright cream, while the rest of the boot is a shiny black, with metallic hardware for a little extra sparkle in the snow.

The Tan shade is a take on a classic work boot, but with the quilting and trim, they say, “Work hard, play harder.” With caramel-brown accents and laces, we’re really loving the simple color combination.

The last shade is Navy, which was not what we were expecting when we saw it! The distressed toe and accents are a cool-toned blue while the quilting is a sleek black. The blue laces also have little white specks throughout, falling from the top of the boot to the bottom like snowflakes. The white rubber lining around the bottom perimeter also creates a stark contrast that really pops.

Hundreds of shoppers are spreading their love for these winter boots, excited to have finally found a diamond in the rough. One shopper described them as “slipper comfy,” which perked our eyes, ears and toes up immediately. Another mentioned the ease in which they can take them on and off, which is a point we didn’t even consider at first. It’s incredibly annoying when we’re trying to take our boots off as quickly as possible so we don’t track snow and mud into our homes, but we have to bend over our heavy coats to do so. Don’t even get Us started on dealing with practically anything when we’re wearing mittens.

Now, please excuse Us, because we have boots to order and a sledding date to plan. What? If we’re going to deal with the snow, we might as well look cute and have a little fun with it.

