Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In 2022, I saw the Coastal Grandmother trend take the internet and fashion world by storm. In 2023, the Eclectic Grandpa aesthetic had similar success. Now, in 2024? A new nod towards the curated style of grandparents’ closets — a.k.a. the Rich Grandma. One under-the-radar item in particular that I’ve seen floating around the internet (and my Pinterest boards) as of late are patterned quilted jackets.

The options I’ve seen (and are drawn to) quite literally look like they have been cut from your grandma’s favorite patterned quilt. Maybe my pull toward the trend is partly due to nostalgia for fond memories at my grandparents’ house… or maybe I just need a new trend to latch on to every now and then. But regardless, I simply need a quilted jacket in my spring wardrobe immediately.

Unfortunately, the one I keep seeing on social media rings in at a luxury price tag, and I just can’t do that right now. I may have aspirations of becoming a rich grandma one day, but I am currently not one. So I had to do internet sleuthing to find a lookalike, and to my surprise and delight, I was able to find a near-exact replica of the style on Amazon — and it’s just $45 (a.k.a a lot easier on my budget).

Get the Wyeysyt Lightweight Floral Print Quilted Jacket for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Trend Alert! Invest in This Chic Vest Set That’s Now on Major Sale Some trends come and go, but by the looks of it, chic suit vest sets are here to stay. A rising fashion fad in recent years, suit vest sets have taken over the scene — and have been spotted on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence. With spring around the corner, now’s the […]

The Wyeysyt Lightweight Floral Print Quilted Jacket looks exactly like the grandma-chic jackets I’ve seen floating around the internet, but the price tag is much more palatable. Like the gems I’ve seen, the quilted jacket looks like it’s cut out of a vintage quilt from the ’50s, but with a more modern-day silhouette — making it way more wearable in my everyday wardrobe.

Like a quilt, the jacket is made from a floral fabric and a padded interior that’s substantial, but still lightweight enough to make a solid spring jacket. The fabric and padding are both made from cotton and polyester, so you can be sure it’s breathable and able to last as long as your grandma’s quilt has. The design consists of a roomy silhouette, with dropped sleeves and even pockets on the front for small things like your hands, chapstick or keys.

I plan on wearing this jacket over long and flowy maxi dresses and skirts with Western boots and a hat to embrace my inner coastal cowgirl. But I also plan on wearing it with jeans, a T-shirt and sandals for farmer’s markets this year too. It comes in 10 different styles to choose from — like bold geometric prints to pretty floral pastel styles — and they’re all so pretty, I actually have no idea how I’ll decide on just one (so I might grab two).

Related: This Linen-Looking Bib Jumpsuit Will Transport You to the English Countryside If you’ve ever watched British shows like Peaky Blinders and Bridgerton or even the movie Pride and Prejudice, there’s probably part of you that wonders what living in the European countryside would be like. The hills are vast, homes are quaint, energy is tranquil and fashion is rustic. It seems idyllic — no? Picking up […]

If you’ve been on the hunt for a cheaper version of the bestselling luxury quilted jacket like I was, look no further. This lookalike is just $46 and can be picked up on Amazon right now!

See it: Wyeysyt Lightweight Floral Print Quilted Jacket for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more quilted jackets here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!