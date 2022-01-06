Amazon Bestseller! This Sweater Vest Tunic Is Extraordinarily Cute

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater vests have been having a major (and long-lasting) moment over the past year or two. They’ve come back stronger than ever, seamlessly transitioning into modern style and working beautifully with other popular trends. We love the classic fits with their plaid and houndstooth patterns, but now we’re ready to take our sweater vest game to the next level!

But…what does that next level even look like? We weren’t quite sure at first, but we were determined to find it. Luckily, Amazon’s bestseller section of pullover sweaters led Us to the gold at the end of the rainbow. It took the form of this sweater vest, and we immediately knew it was the one!

Get the YESNO Loose Swing Chunky Cotton Sweater Vest for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This 100% cotton sweater vest has a swingy tunic silhouette, giving it a feminine, oversized effect. Obsessed. Oversized fits are obviously very in right now, but the way this vest flares out a bit at the hem absolutely perfects the concept. And can we talk about those adorable pockets it now has room for? So perfect!

This sweater vest has a deep V-neckline with ribbing to match the hem and roomy arm openings. It’s thick and warm, but it still manages to keep its flowy beauty. It’s so great for layering too. A must for wearing over button-up tops, thin turtlenecks or even just regular long-sleeve tees. You could totally wear it on its own too. It will be great with a pair of leggings for a cozy yet still ultra-stylish outfit!

Another huge plus is that this sweater vest comes in a ton of colors. Keep it moody with a black or dark grey, go for something brighter with a mustard yellow or teal blue or go for something more neutral with a beige or taupe. Even better? There are a bunch of long-sleeve versions too!

Ready to see for yourself what makes this sweater vest so good that it has so many stellar reviews and has made a bestseller list? You can pretty much tell just from looking and learning about it, but it’s all going to be that much better and more exciting when you actually try it on for the first time. The excitement will only grow as everyone starts complimenting you on your outfit!

Not your style? Shop more from YESNO here and shop more sweater vests here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

