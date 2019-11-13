Put This Soft and Luxurious Cashmere Sweater on Repeat All Season Long





The weather outside might be frightful — but dressing for it doesn’t have to be! In fact, getting dressed in the morning should be something we celebrate instead of fear. But between unseasonably warm days and mid-afternoon snowstorms, it’s hard to know where to start.

The simple solution? Stay a step ahead of Mother Nature! If only there was an “in-between” piece that’s chic enough to wear on its own that can also be layered up. Could you even imagine a piece that great? We think it may be right here.

Grab the Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, Created for Macy’s (originally $139) now with prices starting at just $80, available exclusively at Macy’s!

The Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater is the season’s must-have. Now, why is that? According to hundreds of reviewers, it’s because this sweater is “so outstanding!” One reviewer couldn’t get over how “warm” and wearable it was, while another states it’s so “soft and luxurious.” So far, we definitely understand the hype.

Also, this sweater doesn’t come available in one strong shade — but 18 of them! There’s everything from camel to black — and even fun pops of colors such as blush, red and turquoise.

Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, Regular & Petite Sizes, Created for Macy’s

Grab the Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, Created for Macy’s (originally $139) now with prices starting at just $80, available exclusively at Macy’s!

Cashmere is an absolute staple once cold weather rolls around and at just under $100, consider this an absolute steal. This particular piece (which features a high neck) adds a much-needed element of versatility into any wardrobe.

Shoppers can wear it on its own with jeans and booties or team it with leather leggings and a duster. A handful of proud owners couldn’t get over the “fabulous fit!” It hugged their body in all the right ways without being overly clingy — yet was roomy enough that many deemed it “comfortable” with a “very good cut.” Others loved how it was just the “right weight” for those cold chilly days. It was light but still substantial — with no “itchy” or “sweaty” feel!

We’re definitely hitting the repeat button on this cashmere sweater for winter!

See it: Grab the Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, Created for Macy’s (originally $139) now with prices starting at just $80, available exclusively at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional Charter Club items, more sweaters and women’s clothing on sale also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!